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News   Israel News

From Eurovision to boot camp: Eden Golan prepares for IDF

The Israeli singer who came in fifth at the prestigious song contest with the hit “Hurricane” has received her first military summons.

Aug. 20, 2024
Eran Suissa
Eden Golan Israel parade
Eden Golan, Israel’s Eurovision star, at the Israel Day on Fifth parade in New York City, June 2, 2024. Credit: Shulamit, courtesy of UJA.

Eden Golan, who represented Israel at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in May, is set to trade her stage attire for military fatigues.

The young singer, who achieved a commendable fifth place in the international competition in Sweden, has received her first military summons.

Despite facing adversity directed at both Israel and herself during Eurovision, the young artist delivered a stellar performance with the hit “Hurricane.”

After returning home from Malmö following the Grand Final of the competition, the 20-year-old from Kfar Saba told reporters, “It is a huge privilege that ... I had the opportunity to represent our country, especially in moments like this,” adding that she was a “voice for everyone who needs to be brought home now,” referring to the more than 100 captives from the Oct. 7 massacre remaining in the clutches of Hamas in Gaza.

On Sept. 19, Golan will take her first steps toward military service by reporting for her initial summons. Her unique talents are expected to be utilized within the Israel Defense Forces, where she is likely to serve as a performer, showcasing her musical abilities for fellow soldiers as part of the military’s cadre of exceptional artists.

JNS contributed to this report, which originally appeared in Israel Hayom.

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