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Eran Suissa

Eden Golan Israel parade
Israel News
From Eurovision to boot camp: Eden Golan prepares for IDF
The Israeli singer who came in fifth at the prestigious song contest with the hit “Hurricane” has received her first military summons.
Aug. 20, 2024
Eran Suissa
The 2018 Eurovision winner, Israeli singer Netta Barzilai. Credit: Dewayne Barkley, EuroVisionary/Wikimedia Commons.
Features
Israel’s Eurovision entry gets overhaul as global song contest’s host nation looks to repeat as winner
May. 7, 2019
Eran Suissa