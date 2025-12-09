More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

‘Garbage can full of bodies': Freed hostage recounts horrors to Italian leaders

Rom Braslavski delivered powerful testimony at Italian PM Meloni’s party event, describing the Oct. 7 massacre and two years in Hamas captivity.

Dec. 9, 2025
Former hostage Rom Braslavski at the Israeli Premier League match between Maccabi Netanya and Beitar Jerusalem at the Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem on Nov. 30, 2025. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90.
Former hostage Rom Braslavski at the Israeli Premier League match between Maccabi Netanya and Beitar Jerusalem at the Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem on Nov. 30, 2025. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90.

Rom Braslavski, accompanied by his father, took the stage on Sunday at a special event hosted by Italy’s ruling party, Fratelli d’Italia, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“For two years I was held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Oct. 7 is a terrible trauma. I was kidnapped by the terrorists from Gaza. I saw the horrors with my own eyes,” said Braslavski.

“I witnessed the massacre. I saw young, beautiful women thrown on the ground, riddled with bullets, their clothes torn, and rivers of blood were on the road while in the background the cries and screams of ‘Allahu Akbar’ were heard.

“I saw inside a large yellow garbage can full of bodies,” he continued. “Women, adults, small children, all covered in blood, and they were murdered only because they are Jews and Israelis.”

The 22-year-old from Jerusalem also met with Riccardo Pacifici, the former president of Rome’s Jewish community, as well as other prominent figures.

Braslavski said that during his captivity, he was tortured daily, leaving him with lasting physical and mental scars. He described the experience as inhumane and unfit even for animals.

“Until two months ago, I was inside Gaza, 131 feet (40 meters) underground. Torn clothes after I hadn’t showered for at least a month, I hadn’t eaten for entire days. And look how I am dressed today—the wheel has turned and it’s a divine miracle,” said Braslavski.

In a separate interview, he noted having rejected Hamas’s demand to convert to Islam, adding, “I was born a Jew and will die a Jew.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security Europe
EXPLORE JNS
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin