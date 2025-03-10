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Gaza ‘asylum seeker’ in Britain exposed as Hamas operative

A front-page exposé in the British Daily Mail reveals the social media sensation “Abu Wadei” is an active member of the terrorist organization’s “Arson Unit.”

Mar. 10, 2025
Neta Bar
Migrants run up the dunes near Gravelines Nuclear Power Station to hide the smuggling boats from French National Police dispatched to prevent them from illegally crossing the English Channel to Britain in Gravelines, northern France, on June 12, 2023. Photo by Sameer al-Doumy/AFP via Getty Images.
Migrants run up the dunes near Gravelines Nuclear Power Station to hide the smuggling boats from French National Police dispatched to prevent them from illegally crossing the English Channel to Britain in Gravelines, northern France, on June 12, 2023. Photo by Sameer al-Doumy/AFP via Getty Images.

Britain’s Daily Mail revealed on Sunday the ease with which Hamas terrorists from Gaza are able to reach the United Kingdom as “asylum seekers.”

“Abu Wadei” became a social media sensation after documenting his migration journey from the war-torn Gaza Strip to Britain, posting videos from various points along his route. He was filmed smoking hookah in Brussels, wandering through a French train station and meeting with associates at other unidentified European locations.

Abu Wadei’s social media peaked last week when he recorded British Coast Guard personnel intercepting the small boat in which he was attempting to illegally enter British territory to claim asylum seeker and refugee status.

Yet his social media accounts revealed a disturbing reality. Dozens of photos and videos show him participating in activities linked to the Hamas terrorist organization. One image captures him aiming a Kalashnikov rifle, while another shows him carrying a mortar shell alongside a Hamas sign.

The British newspaper assessed that the man is a Khan Younis resident in his 30s. Though he escaped from Gaza before Oct. 7, 2023, he was an active member of the terrorist organization’s “Arson Unit” and regularly confronted Israeli forces near the Gaza fence, according to the report.

The terrorist’s own statements remove any ambiguity about his ideology. “Allah, it is upon you to kill all the Jews, punish them. Kill them one by one and destroy them completely,” he declares in a video uploaded to Facebook.

The discovery triggered significant backlash within the British political establishment. Conservative Member of Parliament Robert Jenrick, who formerly served as immigration minister, wrote: “Abu Wadee is clearly a threat to the British people. The police and security services are stretched as it is without dangerous men like this who appear to hold extremist sympathies to deal with. He needs to be deported immediately.”

British Immigration Police declined to comment on the case, but videos uploaded by the man suggest he has not been detained and was essentially released after being apprehended by Coast Guard personnel. The Abu Wadei case will likely intensify pressure on U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, particularly after approximately 1,600 illegal migrants entered Britain via the same route in just the past week.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas Israeli Foreign Policy
Neta Bar
Neta Bar reports on Israeli culture, community life, and societal developments at JNS.org.
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