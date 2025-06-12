More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation doles out 2.6m meals after Hamas murders eight staffers

“We are still collecting more information on the deadly and unprovoked attack on our dedicated local team members and volunteers,” the group said.

Jun. 12, 2025
JNS Staff

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation doles out 2.6m meals after Hamas murders eight staffers

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
People carry boxes with aid supplies from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in the central Strip, June 8, 2025. Photo by Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images.
People carry boxes with aid supplies from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in the central Strip, June 8, 2025. Photo by Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images.
( Jun. 12, 2025 / JNS )

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distributed some 2.6 million meals on Thursday, it said, only hours after Hamas terrorists murdered eight of the U.S.-backed organization’s Palestinian staff members.

The NGO’s three distribution sites in Rafah’s Tel al-Sultan area, the nearby Saudi neighborhood and Wadi Gaza in the central Strip continued operations “without incident” on Thursday, it said.

Thursday’s distribution of 2,605,680 meals brings the total number of meals distributed since the GHF started its operations in the Strip on May 26 to approximately 18,647,662, through roughly 316,320 boxes.

Hamas attacked a bus carrying about two-dozen members of the GHF team at about 10 p.m. in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, with at least eight fatalities and multiple injuries confirmed by the organization.

“We are still collecting more information on the deadly and unprovoked attack on our dedicated local team members and volunteers. As of now, we can confirm at least eight fatalities, multiple injuries, and we fear that some of our team members have been taken hostage,” said John Acree, the group’s interim executive director, on Thursday afternoon.

“We carefully considered closing our sites today given the heightened security risks and safety concerns, but we decided that the best response to Hamas’ cowardly murderers was to keep delivering food for the people of Gaza who are counting on us,” continued the director.

“We will not be deterred from our mission towards providing food security for the Palestinian people in Gaza,” he vowed, adding: “We hope to provide more details as additional information is available.”

The group, which is independent of the United Nations and aims to deliver aid to Palestinians while preventing its theft by Hamas, has endured threats from the terrorist organization since its inception.

On June 7, the NGO said that it had been unable to distribute food parcels that day due to “direct threats” that “made it impossible to continue working today without endangering innocent lives.”

The group at the time accused Hamas of “seeking to return to a broken regime it previously controlled and exploited—by diverting aid routes, manipulating distribution processes, and advancing its own agenda regarding the basic needs of the people of Gaza.”

Hamas Gaza Strip
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
The mayor of Shlomi municipality, Gabi Na'aman, heads a meeting in his town on May 07, 2024. Photo by Yossi Aloni/FLASH90.
Israel News
Mayors of Shlomi, Metula reject talk of evacuating north
The two heads of towns on the Lebanese border oppose relocation as residents receive short “reprieve” hotel stays instead.

Apr. 5, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Medicine doctor surgery
U.S. News
Mandel Foundation gives $50 million to Cleveland Clinic
“The expansion of our emergency services will help us better care for patients with the most serious injuries, ensuring they receive the specialized treatment they need, when it matters most,” the hospital said.
Apr. 5, 2026
Trump Netanyahu
Israel News
Netanyahu salutes Trump on rescue of US pilot in Iran
“Once again your decisive leadership brought another great victory to America,” the Israeli leader says.
Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Challah
U.S. News
Georgia state Senate candidate apologizes ‘sincerely’ for Passover ad with challah in Jewish newspaper
“My intent was to honor our Jewish neighbors and friends,” Nathalie Kanani stated. “We are all human, and even with the best intentions, honest mistakes can happen.”
Apr. 5, 2026
Hatzolah staff treat a patient in London. Credit: Hatzolah UK.
Antisemitism
Fourth suspect arrested in connection with London Hatzola ambulance arson
The man was recognized by police officers while attending a court hearing of the three other suspects connected to the case.
Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 26, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Open the F**kin’ strait, you crazy bastards,’ Trump tells Iran
The U.S. president warned that the U.S. military will begin targeting Iranian power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened.
Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy explained
Mar. 31, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
America armed the Gulf states for decades. Why won’t they fight?
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
America learned to seize Iranian assets, but not to keep them
Stephen M. Flatow