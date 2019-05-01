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Gaza ‘March of Return’ activist says Jews will soon be buried in ‘ditches of Hitler’

Activist Maryam Abu Moussa: “We will throw the Jews into ditches like Hitler; Trump’s end will come at the hand of a Palestinian boy.”

May. 1, 2019
Gaza activist Maryam Abu Moussa. (MEMRI)
Gaza activist Maryam Abu Moussa. (MEMRI)

Thaqalayn TV, which is based in Lebanon and Turkey, aired an interview last week with “Gaza March of Return” activist Maryam Abu Moussa. In the interview, Abu Moussa said that the Palestinians will soon bury the Jews in the “ditches of Hitler.” She claimed that when Hitler ordered the Russians to dig ditches to bury the Jews in World War II, they refused to do so because they were “humane.” Conversely, she claimed that when Hitler ordered the Jews to bury the Russians in ditches, “they did so immediately.”

According to Abu Moussa, Hitler said to the Russians: “I wanted you to know the truth about those Jews and why I burn them.” She added that “they do not believe in the humanity of people, so how could they be expected to believe in the humanity of the Palestinians?”

Abu Moussa went on to say that if the Jews get their hands on the Golan Heights, “the entire Arab world will be grabbed by Israel overnight.” She accused the Arabs of making fools of the Palestinians, and pledged that the Palestinian people would restore the honor of the Islamic nation and liberate Palestine and the rest of the Arab world. She concluded with a threat to U.S. President Donald Trump: “Your end will come at the hand of a Palestinian boy.” She added: “Allah willing, we will soon pelt you with shoes.”

Maryam Abu Moussa: Allah willing, we will soon carry [the Jews] and throw them into the ditches of Hitler, who wanted to burn them. I’d like to remind you of a story. When Hitler ordered the Russians to dig deep ditches in which to bury the Jews, the Russians refused to perpetrate such an act of barbarism, and such a heinous crime against humanity. The Russians are human. But when Hitler ordered the Jews to bury the Russians, they did so immediately. Do you know what Hitler said to the Russians? “I wanted you to know the truth about those Jews and why I burn them.” The Jews burn down humanity. They do not believe in the humanity of people, so how could they be expected to believe in the humanity of the Palestinians?

[…]

I am saying to the Arabs: Listen carefully to every word I say. If the Golan Heights is gone and the Jews get their hands on it, the entire Arab world will be grabbed by Israel overnight, before you could blink. All of you will eat and drink out of the shoe of the Jews. Oh Arabs, you have made fools of us. You have belittled us, but by Allah, only the people of Palestine will restore the honor of the Islamic nation. Allah willing, we will raise the banner and we will liberate Palestine and the rest of the Arab world.

[…]

I say to Trump: Your end will come at the hand of a Palestinian boy. The documents you wrote with the blood of Palestinians and Syrians will be torn and thrown in your face. Allah willing, we will soon pelt you with shoes.

[…]

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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