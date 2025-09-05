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News   Israel News

Gaza operation to expand with eight food distribution centers

Israel prepares extensive supply network as the second phase of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” aims to relocate Palestinians from Gaza City southward.

Sep. 5, 2025
Lilach Shoval
Israeli soldiers in Rafah's Tel Sultan neighborhood. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israeli soldiers in Rafah’s Tel Sultan neighborhood. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Within six weeks, eight emergency distribution centers will operate in the Gaza Strip to provide food for the population expected to gather in the southern Strip as part of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots II,” during which Israel intends to evacuate hundreds of thousands of Palestinians currently in Gaza City, Israel Hayom has learned.

Currently, three distribution points operate in the Gaza Strip (following the closure of one): in Gaza City’s Saudi neighborhood; near the IDF’s Netzarim Corridor that divides the Gaza Strip just south of Gaza City; and near the IDF’s Morag Corridor that divides the Gaza Strip between Khan Yunis and Rafah.

The Gaza Strip with the four Gaza Humanitarian Foundation food distribution centers as of the end of June 2025. Credit: Wickey via Wikimedia Commons.
The Gaza Strip with the four Gaza Humanitarian Foundation food distribution centers as of the end of June 2025. Credit: Wickey via Wikimedia Commons.

In the coming days, the establishment of two additional distribution points in the Tel Sultan neighborhood, near Rafah, will be completed. According to sources involved in the details, three more distribution points will be established later, and in total, within approximately six weeks, eight distribution points will operate in the Strip, managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

On Wednesday, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation reported that more than 2.5 million weekly family packages have been distributed to date. Each package suffices for a family of five for five to seven days. Each emergency distribution center distributes between 10,000 and 15,000 weekly food packages daily.

In addition, Israel does not intend to stop food trucks from entering Gaza, especially after Hamas’s false “starvation campaign.”

Simultaneously, Israel ensured the connection of a power line to the water desalination facility in Deir al-Balah, the central Gaza Strip, in addition to an Emirati water line from Egypt, and the repair of two water lines from Israel, to Bani Suheila and Birkat Said in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israel emphasizes that Gaza has sufficient water thanks to two desalination facilities and the Emirati water line, but nevertheless, there are also three water lines from Israel—one currently active—the Nahal Oz line—and two others under repair.

Meanwhile, out of approximately 800,000 Palestinians in Gaza City, only about 70,000 have moved south, but that number increases by several thousand people daily.

Security establishment sources emphasize that Hamas does everything it can to prevent the population from moving southward, understanding that it will be in trouble if the civilians serving as human shields leave places where the IDF enters.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas IDF Gaza Strip Defense and Security
Lilach Shoval
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