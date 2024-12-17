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News   Israel News

Hamas agrees to terms for first-phase hostage release—Israeli official

“The Philadelphi and Netzarim routes are no longer an obstacle,” says Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Dec. 17, 2024
Shirit Avitan Cohen
Hostages
Demonstrators call for the for the release of the hostages still being held captive by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. Jerusalem, July 27, 2024. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.

Talks toward a hostage release deal have gained significant traction, an Israeli government official said on Monday evening. Recent negotiations have focused on bridging gaps, particularly regarding the deployment of Israeli forces along the Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors during a ceasefire. Reuters reported that an Israeli delegation has traveled to Doha to continue the dialogue.

“The Philadelphi and Netzarim routes are no longer an obstacle; Hamas has shown flexibility on these matters,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said during a Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee session. Reports suggest that Israel has also softened its stance on certain conditions. Currently, negotiators are working to establish an inspection mechanism for civilians moving northward—a system that Hamas previously rejected.

Progress has also been made concerning the number of hostages to be released in the first phase. The group is expected to include adults over 50, those with illnesses and individuals classified as “humanitarian cases,” in exchange for a six-week ceasefire.

Earlier in the day, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump issued a renewed warning to Hamas, urging the group to release the hostages before his inauguration. Trump’s special envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, discreetly conducted meetings in Israel with top officials, including the defense minister, foreign minister and Knesset speaker. Boehler’s request for confidentiality kept these discussions largely out of the public eye, but observers note growing United States involvement in the region.

During the committee meeting, Katz emphasized his confidence that the deal would secure overwhelming government and Cabinet approval.

“I have instructed the security establishment to place the release of hostages at the forefront of our priorities in the ongoing conflict,” he said. “This is the policy I advocate for, and I am actively working to advance it. With Hamas demonstrating a newfound willingness to compromise, we are hopeful that practical steps can be taken soon. As I have said before, this is a moral obligation and the most important mission before us.”

First published by Israel Hayom.

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