Hamas blames Israel as Gazans try to breach Netzarim Corridor

With Hamas violating the terms of the hostage deal and Israel in response maintaining the closure of the Netzarim Corridor, residents of the Strip, encouraged by the terrorist organization, have been trying to create facts on the ground by marching to crossing points on the corridor in an effort to return to northern Gaza.

#شاهد

مشاهد جوية لآلاف الفلسطينيين الذين يرابطون شوقاً للعودة إلى شمال غزة بعد شهور من النزوح تحت القصف والإبادة الجماعية. pic.twitter.com/wXXDghdFZQ — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) January 26, 2025

Crowds of Gazans gathered Sunday on Salah al-Din Road, the main highway of the Gaza Strip, with their vehicles, hoping to travel to northern Gaza along the route where vehicular movement was supposed to be permitted under security screening at the Netzarim Corridor.

On Saturday, Israel announced it would not allow passage until civilian woman hostage Arbel Yehud, 29, is released as previously agreed. Furthermore, Hamas has yet to provide the list of the remaining hostages from the 33 slated for the first phase and their conditions. Additional Gazans were observed on al-Rashid Street near the coast, where pedestrian movement was intended to be allowed once Hamas fulfills its obligations.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians are trying to proceed along the route. The IDF was compelled to fire warning shots skyward and resort to aimed fire to disperse the crowds. Israeli officials characterize this action as Hamas’s attempt to exert pressure through civilians seeking to return to their homes.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said on Sunday morning that it had asked mediators to pressure Israel into permitting Gazans’ return to northern Gaza. He cited ongoing discussions with mediators to develop a solution for opening the east-west Netzarim Corridor to south-north passage.

As for U.S. President Donald Trump‘s remarks about Jordan and Egypt needing to absorb more Gazans, Qassem said that “Trump’s statements are dangerous and align with extreme Israeli right-wing positions.”

The IDF Arabic Spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee issued a directive to southern Lebanon residents: “Do not return to the border villages until further notice.” With the conclusion of the 60-day pause, all readiness units along the northern border were activated to enhance alertness levels.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.