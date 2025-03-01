Hamas refuses to extend Phase 1 of truce, demands end to war

Hamas has refused to extend the first phase of the hostage agreement with Israel and is demanding an immediate transition to negotiations on Phase 2.

In a statement, Hamas declared: “With the completion of the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, we reaffirm our full commitment to implementing all terms of the agreement across all its stages and details.”

The statement continued: “We call on the international community to pressure Israel to fully commit to the agreement and immediately enter Phase 2.”

Meanwhile, Israel is trying to extend the first phase of the agreement by an additional 42 days.

Netanyahu calls urgent consultation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unusually summoned an urgent security consultation for Friday evening, following the return of the Israeli negotiation team from Cairo, earlier than expected. This comes amid reports from Egypt that the negotiations have stalled. According to the reports, Hamas has decided to reject discussions on extending phase one of the hostage deal and insists on talks that align with the framework for Phase 2, which includes an end to the war.

The consultation is expected to include most members of the negotiation team, including Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, security agency chiefs and other key figures.

However, according to Israeli sources, Hamas has not completely ruled out extending Phase 1 and has even put forward demands for modifying the prisoner release formula for each hostage. In other words, Hamas is open to an extension but under stricter conditions.

Yet, Israel does not appear willing to accommodate Hamas’s demands, maintaining the firm stance in the negotiations that has led to some gains in recent weeks. Israel’s position remains focused on extending Phase 1 by several more weeks, during which hostages would be released in staggered groups of three to four individuals, depending on their medical condition.

Israel has reportedly demanded that the first release take place as early as Saturday in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners under the existing formula (30 terrorists for each civilian, and 50 for each soldier, that is men under age 50, which encompasses all remaining hostages believed to be alive), as well as allowing additional caravans and mechanical equipment for clearing debris to enter the Strip. Hamas, however, has reportedly not agreed to this.

Mediators’ proposal: Hostage releases alongside talks on Phase 2

Israeli sources indicate that mediators have presented additional proposals, including a parallel move where staggered hostage releases would continue alongside discussions on the next phase, including the possibility of a ceasefire agreement extending until after Ramadan, which began on Friday evening.

Hamas, which has declared its part of the deal completed, accuses Israel of violating the agreement by refusing to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor along Gaza’s border with Egypt. Israeli leaders, including the prime minister and defense minister, have indeed stated that Israel has no intention of withdrawing from the corridor.

The implication is that while Phase 1 has officially ended, and in theory, the ceasefire should also come to an end, Israeli assessments suggest that Hamas is highly reluctant to resume hostilities. This creates an opportunity to push Hamas toward agreeing to continued hostage releases while Israel simultaneously prepares for a possible resumption of fighting.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.