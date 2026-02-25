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Herzog begins official state visit to Ethiopia

Israeli president arrived in Addis Ababa to meet leaders of the East African country and strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

Feb. 25, 2026
JNS Staff

Herzog begins official state visit to Ethiopia

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Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa on Feb. 25, 2026, during his state visit to Ethiopia. Photo by Haim Zach/ GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa on Feb. 25, 2026, during his state visit to Ethiopia. Photo by Haim Zach/ GPO.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog began an official state visit to Ethiopia on Wednesday, marking his arrival in Addis Ababa for a series of high-level meetings.

Herzog was greeted at an airport ceremony by Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos and Israel’s ambassador to Ethiopia, Avraham Neguise.

“I look forward to a series of important meetings aimed at deepening ties between our two nations,” Herzog wrote on X after his arrival.

Herzog began his visit at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum, alongside Timothewos, Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abiebie and Neguise.

“Ethiopia is a great nation and a pivotal country in Africa,” he wrote on X. “Today, we are strengthening our historic friendship.”

Herzog then met with Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie at the Presidential Palace in the capital, according to his office, receiving an honor guard at an official ceremony before visiting the Presidential Palace Museum and signing the official guest book at the Presidential Palace.

In the official meeting, the two leaders “discussed strengthening the historic bonds of friendship between Israel and Ethiopia and deepening cooperation between the two nations.”

The Israeli president thanked Selassie, noting that it was his third visit to Ethiopia and fourth visit to an African country since taking office.

“The relationship between our peoples is woven deep into the pages of history and human tradition. At the heart of the story of both our nations lies a clear common thread—the ability to join hands, unite resources of spirit and substance, to innovate, develop, and grow for the benefit of all,” Herzog said.

“The social fabric of Israel has been deeply enriched by Ethiopian heritage, brought by the Ethiopian Jewish communities in Israel, and as President of the State of Israel, I wish to express my deep appreciation for these cherished communities,” the president added.

Herzog also met with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa on Tuesday, thanking him for his “warm hospitality.” In a follow-up post on X, Herzog highlighted key points from the meeting, describing the Israeli-Ethiopian relationship as having “huge potential.”

The two men “discussed ways to strengthen our bilateral cooperation in the fields of innovation, science, technology, agriculture, food security, water, and energy, and to advance regional cooperation—to the benefit of both our peoples.”

Herzog also said he outlined “Israel’s ongoing efforts to deepen ties with countries across Africa. Ethiopia is a very important nation on the African continent and has been a key partner of the State of Israel for decades.”

“May we continue our cooperation in the spirit of regional peace, solidarity, and goodwill,” Herzog wrote.

During his visit, he is also scheduled to meet with representatives of Ethiopia’s Jewish community.

Africa Israeli Foreign Policy
JNS Staff
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