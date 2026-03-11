Herzog: May be nearing ‘last chapter’ in war with Iran

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Tuesday that Jerusalem may be nearing “the last chapter” of the Iran war, and praised U.S. President Donald Trump for “steadfast” leadership as Iranian missile fire continued to target the Jewish state.

In an interview with German tabloid newspaper Bild at his official residence in the Israeli capital, Herzog asserted that the current conflict with the Islamic Republic “may be reaching the last chapter” of the wider war that began with the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, “by changing the entire configuration of the Middle East,” adding that if the Iranian threat is eliminated, the region could “breathe and develop again.”

The president said the Iranian regime had killed about 50,000 demonstrators in its crackdown on domestic protests.

“It is a lesson for the world that you have to confront cruelty with great effort and strength, without batting an eyelid. Now is not the time to bat an eyelid, but to completely undermine it,” he asserted.