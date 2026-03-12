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News   Israel News

Herzog meets widower of Filipino caregiver killed in Iranian missile attack

The Israeli president praises Filipino community after Tel Aviv strike that claimed life of Mary Ann V. De Vera.

Mar. 12, 2026
Sharon Altshul

Herzog meets widower of Filipino caregiver killed in Iranian missile attack

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Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets Bernie Galsim Lavarias, the widower of Mary Ann V. De Vera, who was killed in an Iranian missile strike on Tel Aviv on the first day of “Operation Roaring Lion,” March 12, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets Bernie Galsim Lavarias, the widower of Mary Ann V. De Vera, who was killed in an Iranian missile strike on Tel Aviv on the first day of “Operation Roaring Lion,” March 12, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.

President Isaac Herzog met on Thursday with the widower of a Filipino caregiver killed in an Iranian missile strike on Tel Aviv on Feb. 28, expressing condolences and praising the contributions of Israel’s Filipino community.

The meeting at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem brought together Herzog, Bernie Galsim Lavarias, who was married to caregiver Mary Ann V. De Vera, and Aileen Mendiola, the Philippines’ ambassador to Israel.

De Vera was the first person killed in Israel during “Operation Roaring Lion.” Her death has drawn condolences from officials in both Israel and the Philippines. Her remains are being prepared for repatriation to the Philippines on the first available flight, her family said.

Herzog described De Vera as a hero who acted to protect the woman she cared for, Rachel Shihror.

“We are devastated by the terrible loss of Mary Ann,” Herzog said. “On behalf of the State of Israel, I send my deepest condolences to her family and the entire nation of the Philippines.

“Mary Ann was an angel,” he added. “She was a hero, as she saved Mrs. Rachel Shihror during the missile attack. So many Israelis were hurt by and took to heart the loss of Mary Ann.”

Herzog also thanked the Filipino community in Israel for its longstanding role in supporting Israeli families.

“I cannot change this terrible fate,” he said, “but I want to extend my deepest appreciation for the incredible work and contribution of the Filipino community in Israel. You are deeply respected and loved by the Israeli people.”

Mendiola said the news of De Vera’s death deeply affected the Filipino community and noted that Filipinos have also been among the victims of Hamas violence. Four Filipino nationals were killed during the Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, she said, and two others were taken hostage.

Despite the ongoing security risks, many Filipinos continue to remain in Israel, where thousands work primarily as caregivers and in other essential roles.

“Yes, there is fear and danger,” Mendiola said. “But if you look at social media, when people bash Israel, the Filipino community here responds with the truth.”

She added that she wished more places had proper safe rooms, protected from rocket fire.

According to Philippine government estimates, more than 30,000 Filipinos live in Israel, among some 2.4 million Filipinos across the Middle East.

Iran Asia Defense and Security Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Sharon Altshul
Sharon Altshul Sharon Altshul
Sharon Altshul is a photojournalist and writer known for her reporting on Israeli society, culture and community development.
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