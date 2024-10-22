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News   Israel News

Hezbollah retains less than 30% of its firepower, IDF says

Revealed: The terrorist organization uses cluster bombs in Lebanon.

Oct. 22, 2024
Lilach Shoval
IDF troops operating against Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon, Oct. 5, 2024. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
IDF troops operating against Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon, Oct. 5, 2024. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.

Hezbollah retains less than 30% of its firepower, and since the beginning of the ground operation in Southern Lebanon about three weeks ago, approximately 1,200 terrorist operatives have been killed, with about 2,000 Hezbollah operatives eliminated in the past year, the IDF said on Monday.

According to military data, numerous Hezbollah commanders have been slain, including seven sector commanders (equivalent to brigade commanders), 21 sub-sector commanders (equivalent to battalion commanders) and 25 company commander equivalents and deputy battalion commanders. This significantly impacts the organization’s field command structure, the army said.

Despite these significant achievements, the IDF emphasizes that Hezbollah maintains the capability to fire rockets at both forces and the Israeli home front. The IDF estimates that the ground operation in Lebanon will conclude within a “very few” weeks.

A controversial weapon

Meanwhile, security sources revealed to Israel Hayom that Hezbollah fired cluster bombs at IDF forces operating in Southern Lebanon earlier this week. Following this incident, the IDF conducted several strategic assessments to evaluate the continuation of operations and troop deployment.

Cluster munitions cause extensive damage over a larger area compared to conventional weapons and are considered illegitimate by many countries.

Following the 2006 Second Lebanon War, an American rights organization reported that Hezbollah had launched Chinese-manufactured 122mm cluster bombs into Israeli territory during the conflict. Each bomb contained 39 submunitions and hundreds of steel pellets. The organization’s representative in Israel stated that at least 100 such bombs were found in Israel.

Israel has previously faced criticism for its use of cluster munitions, particularly during the Second Lebanon War. The cluster rockets used by the IDF at that time contained several hundred submunitions, which dispersed within a radius of approximately 100 meters (328 feet) above the target. The U.N. reported that the dud rate of Israeli cluster munitions ranged between 20%-40%, resulting in more than 40 civilian deaths and approximately 300 injuries.

After the war, a committee headed by then-Military Advocate General Avichai Mandelblit determined that the IDF’s use of cluster munitions complied with international law of war. However, the Winograd Commission, which investigated the Second Lebanon War events, strongly criticized the use of these munitions in population centers.

In late May 2008, more than 100 countries agreed on a convention banning the use, production, distribution, or stockpiling of cluster munitions during a diplomatic conference. Israel, along with several other countries including the United States, did not sign the convention.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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