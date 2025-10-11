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News   Israel News

Hostage families told release could happen any moment through Monday

There is still no confirmed time for the return of the living hostages, to enable a coordinated release of all of them and to avoid delays or mishaps.

Oct. 11, 2025
Danny Zaken, Noam Dvir
Evyatar David (left) and Guy Gilboa-Dalal. Credit: Courtesy of the families.
Evyatar David (left) and Guy Gilboa-Dalal. Credit: Courtesy of the families.

Families of the hostages held by terrorists in the Gaza Strip were informed Friday that their release could take place at any time through Monday. In other words, the precise time of the transfer may only become known in Israel hours before it takes place.

Following the update, families living far from the Gaza Strip headed to southern Israel overnight, hoping to be reunited with their loved ones as soon as possible.

Israeli officials believe Hamas is trying to demonstrate to its imprisoned leadership that it is fighting until the last minute for the release of the “heavy” terrorists. As a consequence, the release may only take place late Sunday or on Monday. However, no official timetable has been confirmed.

According to Israeli security sources, the reason the timing remains unclear is to allow a scenario in which all of the living hostages are returned in one coordinated wave. This approach is intended to prevent technical issues or unnecessary delays.

Israel on standby

Preparations continue around the clock to receive the 20 living hostages expected to be brought first to the IDF’s Reim base near Gaza and then to three central hospitals: Beilinson in Petach Tikvah, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) in Tel Aviv and Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan. These facilities also received hostages during the previous release earlier this year.

Each hospital is expected to take in six to seven hostages, with families or hostages who are related expected to stay together. For example, twins Gali and Ziv Berman will likely be admitted to the same hospital, as will brothers David and Ariel Cunio.

There are also close friends among the hostages: Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal, who were abducted together, have been inseparable since the age of 18 months. They were held together in captivity and even appeared together in footage from their time in Gaza, making it likely they will not be separated upon return.

Many families spent the day preparing bags with personal items to bring to the hospitals. According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, while clothing and hygiene products will be provided, families will bring familiar items, scents and products the hostages used before their abduction such as shampoo and cologne, to help ease their reintegration.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
Danny Zaken
Noam Dvir
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