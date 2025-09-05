Hamas releases video of hostages Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Alon Ohel after 700 days of war

( Sept. 5, 2025 / JNS )

As the remaining hostages in Gaza marked their 700th day in captivity on Friday, the Hamas terrorist organization published a propaganda video showing hostages Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Alon Ohel.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said on Friday that the family of the second hostage asked that he not be identified, adding that the families had also not given their consent for the video to be released to the public.

But Ohel’s family soon confirmed that he was the second captive shown in the video.

Alon Ohel. Credit: Courtesy.

In the video, Gilboa-Dalal is seen inside a car meeting Ohel near the Red Cross headquarters in Gaza City, saying that he can’t believe he is still alive after 22 months of captivity and telling the other hostage, “I can’t believe I’m seeing you.”

Gilboa-Dalal, 24, from Alfei Menashe in western Samaria, was last seen in a video published by Hamas during a ceasefire in February, when the terrorist group forced him and another captive, Evyatar David, to watch the release of other hostages.

Details about Ohel’s physical and mental condition emerged some time ago from former Hamas captives Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Eliya Cohen, who were held with him and are part of a group of 25 hostages and eight deceased released during the first phase of a Jan. 19 ceasefire. They revealed that Ohel, 24, had been injured by shrapnel and was unable to see out of his right eye.

Meanwhile, in response to briefings from IDF officers in the Coordinating Unit for the Hostages and the Missing indicating that the current Gaza City operation will increase the risks to living hostages, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters issued a statement saying it was “deeply concerned to our very core.”

“This operation puts our loved ones in immediate and direct danger as they languish in the depths of Hamas tunnels for 700 days,” it said.

It demanded immediate negotiations based on United States envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal for a comprehensive deal that would return home all 48 hostages, alive and dead.

“There is a deal on the table. This is what will bring back the last hostage. This is what will end the war,” the forum said.