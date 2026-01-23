More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF arrests 14 terror suspects, seizes weapons in Hebron raid

Troops will “continue to operate to thwart terrorism and maintain the security of the residents in the area and the civilians of the State of Israel.”

Jan. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Hebron
Israeli forces conduct a counter-terrorism operation in the Jabal Johar neighborhood in Hebron, Jan. 22, 2026. Credit: IDF.
( Jan. 23, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli forces on Friday concluded a counter-terrorism operation in the Jabal Johar neighborhood of Hebron, in Judea, the military said.

Troops dismantled terrorist infrastructure, confiscated illegally held weapons and bolstered security in the area, the IDF said.

During the operation, forces encircled the neighborhood, searched approximately 350 structures and apprehended 14 wanted individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity and weapons possession. Troops also seized eight firearms, including M4 and M16 rifles and handguns, along with dozens of knives and additional weapons.

Israeli troops will “continue to operate to thwart terrorism and maintain the security of the residents in the area and the civilians of the State of Israel,” the military said.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Wednesday that the military will work to strengthen border communities, including in Judea and Samaria, during a visit to soldiers operating in Hebron.

He said the raid in the city was part of a series of “proactive counter-terrorism operations in Judea and Samaria aimed at strengthening the defense of nearby communities.”

The IDF chief of staff emphasized the “immense importance” of operations aimed at “suppressing terror and its infrastructure.”

“We must ensure the readiness and alertness of the soldiers for eruptive terrorist incidents without prior warning,” he said.

Hebron
Israeli troops seize dozens of weapons during a counter-terrorism operation in Hebron, Jan. 22, 2026. Credit: IDF.

In a separate operation, Israeli Border Police arrested a Palestinian explosives expert in the Samaria village of Shuweika this week, authorities said on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Fadi Bahati, was described as a key explosives manufacturer for a terrorist group operating in the Tulkarem area. He was arrested following intelligence from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) in an operation carried out by undercover and uniformed Border Police forces under the IDF’s Ephraim Brigade.

In another operation on Wednesday, officers of the Israel Police’s Judea and Samaria District and soldiers from the IDF’s Jordan Valley Brigade arrested two 17-year-old Palestinians on suspicion of throwing rocks at Israeli civilian vehicles on Route 90 in the Jordan Valley.

On Tuesday, Israeli border police detained a Palestinian illegally within the Green Line at a construction site near Zamir’s home.

The infiltrator, from the terrorist hub of Tulkarem, was arrested along with his employer, a resident of the Arab-Israeli city of Qalansawe, located east of Netanya, the Israel Police said.

Officers were called after Zamir’s security detail reported hearing shouting in Arabic from the building site, which is located “especially close” to the chief of staff’s home, according to Channel 12 News.

“The illegal infiltrator and the suspect who employed him were arrested and transferred for questioning at a police station, and their case will continue to be handled in accordance with the law,” police stated.

IDF Judea and Samaria Arab Israelis
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (center) at a conference
Israel News
Netanyahu sends Eid al-Adha greetings to Muslim and Druze citizens
“Together, we will continue building our shared future,” the PM said.
May 29, 2026
JNS Staff
401st Armored Brigade Commander Col. Meir Biderman. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF officer wounded in Hezbollah drone attack vows return to battlefield
“Know that I am recovering and growing stronger,” Col. Meir Biderman told troops of the 401st Armored Brigade.
May 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Emergency workers in the Tel Aviv area where an Iranian ballistic missile struck on June 14, 2025. Photo by Gideon Markowicz/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Israeli AI tool helps rescue workers navigate collapsed buildings
“It will definitely save lives during an emergency,” says Nahariya’s city engineer.
May 29, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Credit: Tehran Times.
Analysis
Why Hamas and the Gaza Strip were excluded from the draft US-Iran agreement
Israeli security officials assess that this reflects a strategic decision by Tehran, one that places Hezbollah at the top of the priorities of the “Axis of Resistance.”
May 29, 2026
Yoni Ben Menachem
Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren at the Genesis (“Jewish Nobel”) prize ceremony in Jerusalem on June 23, 2016. Credit: Shutterstock.
Israel News
Helen Mirren attacked in London over her support for Israel
A man stopped the veteran actress and hurled a string of insults at her.
May 29, 2026
ILH Staff
Yael Lavi congratulates a successful participant at the 2025 graduation ceremony of the Moshal Program. Credit Moshal Foundation.
Feature
Moshal Program helps disadvantaged students transform their futures
How a former bank executive and an Australian philanthropist are changing hundreds of lives in Israel.
May 29, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Think Twice
To resist antisemitism, today’s Jews must become ‘refuseniks’
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Izabella Taborovsky, Ep. 224
May. 28, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
War against Israel targets the British Museum
Melanie Phillips
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Is this candidate good for the Jews?
Stephen M. Flatow