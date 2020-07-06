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News   Israel News

IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza in response to rocket barrage

Helicopters and fighter jets strike what the Israeli military has called “underground infrastructure” belonging to Hamas after three rockets are fired at the Jewish state.

Jul. 6, 2020
Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on Nov. 13, 2019. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on Nov. 13, 2019. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

Israeli aircraft struck targets in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday following a barrage of rocket fire into southern Israel. No casualties were reported on either side.

In a statement, the Israeli military said attack helicopters and fighter jets struck “underground infrastructure” belonging to Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist group.

Earlier on Sunday, the army said three rockets were fired by Gaza terrorists toward Israel, setting off air-raid sirens. It said that one of the rockets was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air-defense system; according to Channel 12 TV the other two landed in open areas.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fire. A number of armed terrorist groups operate in Gaza.

Israel says it holds Hamas, as the controlling power in Gaza, responsible for all attacks emanating from the territory.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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