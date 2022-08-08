IDF demolishes homes of terrorists behind deadly Independence Day attack

As a shaky ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad took effect on Sunday night, Israeli forces demolished the homes in the village of Rumana near Jenin of the two terrorists responsible for murdering three Israelis in Elad in May.

The High Court of Justice rejected petitions to stay the demolition.

During the operation, local residents began rioting, burning tires and stoning the Israeli forces, who deployed crowd control measures.

As’ad Yousef As’ad al-Rifa’i and Subhi Emad Subhi Abu Shqeir were indicted approximately two months ago for the attack, which took place on Israel’s Independence Day.

According to the indictment, they were wielding axes and knives when they broke through the security fence around the village of Rantis, from where they were picked up and taken to Elad.

When they arrived in Elad, they murdered the driver, Oren Ben Yiftah, and set out on a killing spree that lasted several minutes. At a local park, where residents were celebrating Independence Day, they murdered two more Israelis—Boaz Gol and Yonatan Havakuk, whose son was with him at the time.

They were captured in a forest near Elad following a 60-hour manhunt.

This is a version of an article that first appeared in Israel Hayom.