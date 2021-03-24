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News   Israel News

IDF hits Hamas positions in Gaza in response to rocket fired at Beersheva

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hitting the campaign trail in the southern city when the rocket was fired.

Mar. 24, 2021
Rockets launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel, on the eight day of Operation Protective Edge, July 15, 2014. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Rockets launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel, on the eight day of Operation Protective Edge, July 15, 2014. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.

Israeli aircraft struck several Hamas military installations in the Gaza Strip early on Wednesday morning, hours after Palestinian terrorists fired a rocket at Beersheva in an apparent attempt to disrupt Israel’s general election. There were no reports of casualties.

“Fighter jets and attack helicopters targeted a rocket manufacturing facility and a military outpost belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. The attack was carried out in response to the rocket fire from Gaza into Israeli territory,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement. The rocket was launched just as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hitting the campaign trail in the city. The army added that it holds Hamas responsible for what happens in Gaza and that the terror group would “bear the consequences of terrorist acts against Israeli citizens.” The IDF earlier said that the rocket had not been aimed at a residential area and thus no specific alert to take shelter was issued.

Despite this, Netanyahu’s security detail evacuated him to a secure area as soon as the launch was identified.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Hamas IDF Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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