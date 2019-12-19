More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF hits Hamas weapons factories in Gaza following rocket attack

Iron Dome air-defense system downs all incoming rockets, no injuries or damage reported • IDF: Hamas is responsible for “all events transpiring in the Gaza Strip and emanating from it.”

Dec. 19, 2019
A ball of fire is seen following an Israeli air strike in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on Nov. 27, 2019. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
A ball of fire is seen following an Israeli air strike in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on Nov. 27, 2019. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

Israeli jets struck Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip on Thursday morning after several projectiles were fired from the coastal territory at southern Israel overnight.

The shells were intercepted by the Iron Dome air-defense system, according to the Israeli military.

Palestinian media reported that several people were lightly injured in the strikes, which according to the Israel Defense Forces targeted Hamas weapons production sites in northern Gaza.

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu-Rukun, later declared that in response to the rocket fire, the fishing zone off Gaza’s coast will be restricted from 14 to 10 nautical miles.

The IDF posted on Twitter that Israel holds Hamas responsible for “all events transpiring in the Gaza Strip and emanating from it.”

On Wednesday evening, the IDF reported that an armed terrorist approaching the border in the southern Gaza Strip, near Khan Younis, had been killed.

This latest round of rocket fire comes two weeks after a significant flare-up on the southern border, following Israel’s assassination in November of senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist Baha Abu al-Ata.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin