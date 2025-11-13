More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF implements Oct. 7 lessons in large Judea, Samaria drill

Israeli troops trained for a range of scenarios such as attacks on military posts and terrorist infiltrations into multiple communities.

Nov. 13, 2025
JNS Staff
IDF troops train in the Judea, Samaria, and Jordan Valley areas for three days in the week of Nov. 9, 2025. Credit: IDF.
IDF troops train in the Judea, Samaria, and Jordan Valley areas for three days in the week of Nov. 9, 2025. Credit: IDF.
( Nov. 13, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces has completed a three-day “Lion’s Roar” military training exercise in the Judea, Samaria and Jordan Valley area, which involved the Judea and Samaria Division and the recently established 96th Division, led by the Central Command, the Israeli army announced on Wednesday.

More than 180 Israeli Air Force aircraft provided aerial support to the troops on the ground, who trained for more than 40 different scenarios, the IDF said.

An Israeli Air Force helicopter participates in a large exercise that took place in Judea and Samaria in the week of Nov. 9, 2025. Credit: IDF.
An Israeli Air Force helicopter participates in a large military exercise in Judea and Samaria in the week of Nov. 9, 2025. Credit: IDF.

The exercise incorporated lessons learned from the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, including initial strikes, recognizing the critical impact of early response, rapid readiness, deployment of special forces and full mobilization of IDF troops, the army added.

Among the scenarios practiced were attacks on military posts, terrorist infiltrations into multiple communities simultaneously, terror attacks during reserve troop mobilization, combat in densely built-up areas, rescue of trapped individuals, response to mass-casualty incidents and medical evacuation under extreme conditions.

The following branches and units took part in the exercise: troops and representatives from the Central Command, the Israeli Air Force (IAF), the Operations Directorate, the Intelligence Directorate, the Israel Security Agency (ISA), the Civil Administration, the Enemy Simulation Unit, the Command’s Communications Units, the Technological and Logistics Directorate, Magen David Adom and the Israel Police.

The drill went ahead despite a complex security reality and was conducted alongside ongoing operational activity in the Judea and Samaria region, including counterterrorism activities in the camps, the military said.

“The IDF will continue to conduct regular exercises to ensure high readiness, strengthen cooperation among all troops, and maintain the security of residents in the area and of all Israeli civilians,” it added.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 6,343 times last year, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO on Feb. 17.

Twenty-seven Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2024, and more than 300 others were wounded, the group said in its annual report.

IDF Judea and Samaria
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Myron Demkiw
World News
Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, Urdu but no Hebrew or Yiddish speakers among new class of Toronto police constables
Given criticism of the Toronto police for “their permissive white-glove treatment of hate rallies for almost three years, it would be incumbent on them to actively seek representation from the Jewish community in their rank and file,” Mike Fegelman, of HonestReporting Canada, told JNS.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
The opening ceremony of the 2022 Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem on July 14, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Israel News
2026 Maccabiah to open in Jerusalem with star-studded ceremony
Ticket sales opened this week for the July 1 opening ceremony, featuring leading Israeli and American performers, including pro-Israel advocate Montana Tucker.
May 26, 2026
Howard Blas
Police Car
U.S. News
Queens rally planned after anti-Israel vandalism targets kosher bagel shop
Jewish groups and local leaders are expected to gather in support of the Israeli-owned business as police continue searching for the suspect.
May 26, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Netanyahu Braverman
Israel News
Netanyahu’s chief of staff faces possible indictment for obstructing justice
The indictment is subject to a hearing, according to the Office of the State Attorney. If the decision is made to proceed, Tzachi Braverman will be tried for fraud, breach of trust and obstruction of justice.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a security assessment at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, May 26, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu holds security assessment with top officials
The meeting also included Isareli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
A large public bomb shelter in central Tel Aviv, March 20, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF launches pre-alert system for rocket, missile fire from Lebanon
The amount of warning time ranges from several seconds in border communities to up to one minute in northern Israel and around two minutes elsewhere.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu
JNS TV / The Quad
Fears emerge over a new possible US–Iran deal
May. 26, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The dark roots of ‘Jewish supremacy’
Moshe Phillips
Senior Contributing Editor
Funny, you don’t look like a Bibi supporter!
Ruthie Blum