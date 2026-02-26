IDF kills Gaza terrorist, uncovers tunnel network

Israeli forces operating in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday shot and killed a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line and approached troops, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Separately, the army reported that troops from the 98th Paratroopers Division located and dismantled tunnel routes spanning about three miles in the Beit Hanoun area during engineering operations east of the Yellow Line in the northeastern Strip.

Soldiers also discovered a weapons cache containing explosives, grenades, launchers, rifles and RPG rockets.

The IDF said its troops remain deployed under the ceasefire agreement and will continue operations to eliminate immediate threats and secure the western Negev.