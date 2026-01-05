IDF kills two Hezbollah terrorists rebuilding Lebanon infrastructure

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday killed two Hezbollah operatives who were trying to rebuild the Iranian-backed terrorist organization’s infrastructure in southeastern Lebanon, the IDF said.

The military shared video footage of the aerial attack, which targeted vehicles in the area of Al-Jumayjimah, a small village in Lebanon’s Nabatieh Governorate, some 7 miles north of the border with the Jewish state.

The terrorists’ attempts to rebuild Hezbollah infrastructure constituted “a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the army said in the Hebrew-language statement, adding, “The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat and protect the State of Israel.”

A truce between Jerusalem and Beirut went into effect on Nov. 27, 2024, following an intense two-month IDF military campaign that weakened Hezbollah’s leadership. The ceasefire was cemented by the Israeli and Lebanese governments and five mediating nations, including the U.S.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told the Al Araby Television Network on Dec. 6 that his government was seeking to disarm all armed groups in the country’s south, including Hezbollah, by the end of the year.

A U.S. deadline for demilitarization expired Wednesday night, with the IDF now waiting for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s go-ahead following his meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump last week.

Security sources told Israel Hayom on Wednesday that Lebanon falsely claimed progress in neutralizing Hezbollah. Beirut maintains that 90% to 95% of the territory south of the Litani River has been cleared of the terrorist group, but Israeli intelligence paints a starkly different picture.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar stated on Sunday that Lebanon’s effort to disarm the Shi’ite group has has been “far from sufficient, among other things in light of Hezbollah’s efforts to rearm and rebuild, with Iranian support.”

Jerusalem’s top diplomat issued the statement following a meeting with Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the U.N.'s special coordinator for Lebanon.

In the Jerusalem meet, Sa’ar “reiterated the importance of Hezbollah’s disarmament for both Israel’s security and Lebanon’s future,” he said.

The Israeli military documented 1,920 violations of the ceasefire by Hezbollah throughout 2025, according to figures released last week.

As part of enforcing agreements with Lebanon, the IDF last year eliminated 380 terrorists, most of them Hezbollah men, and hit 950 targets, including 210 weapons depots, 140 terrorist structures and 60 terror tunnel shafts.