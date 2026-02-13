IDF slays Hezbollah man rebuilding ‘military’ infrastructure in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces said on Friday it killed a Hezbollah operative who was attempting to restore the terrorist group’s “military” infrastructure in southeastern Lebanon.

The strike on Thursday targeted a Hezbollah member operating in the area of A-Tiri, where he was engaged in efforts to rehabilitate facilities belonging to the Iranian-backed terrorist organization, the IDF said.

The military said the unidentified operative’s actions constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

“IDF forces will continue to operate in order to remove any threat to the State of Israel,” the army said in a statement on X, accompanied by a video of the latest Israeli action.

צה"ל חיסל מחבל מארגון הטרור חיזבאללה שפעל לשיקום תשתיות צבאיות בדרום לבנון



צה"ל תקף אתמול, וחיסל מחבל שעסק בניסיון שיקום תשתיות צבאיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב א-טירי שבדרום לבנון.



פעולותיו של המחבל היוו הפרה של ההבנות בין ישראל ללבנון.



צה"ל ימשיך לפעול על מנת להסיר כל… pic.twitter.com/vQi1DeaJXn — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 13, 2026

On Monday, the IDF killed a senior Hezbollah terrorist operative near Yanouh in Southern Lebanon’s Tyre District.

Israel has repeatedly warned that it will not allow Hezbollah to rebuild its “military” capabilities near the border, citing security concerns following months of cross-border hostilities.

Hezbollah began attacking Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, a day after the Hamas-led terrorist assault on southern Israel, opening a second front along the northern border that lasted until a truce took effect on Nov. 27, 2024.

Under the U.S.-brokered deal, Hezbollah was required to demilitarize, beginning in areas adjacent to the border, with the Lebanese Armed Forces tasked with establishing an arms monopoly in the country.