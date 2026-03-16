IDF: ‘Thousands more targets in Iran’ to strike

Jerusalem will continue operations in both Iran and Lebanon until the objectives of its campaign are achieved, IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin told reporters at a briefing on Sunday.

“We have an orderly, well-planned combat strategy. We have thousands more targets in Iran and we generate additional targets every day,” Defrin said.

“The regime is already weakened. We continue to weaken it more and more each day. The entire IDF is prepared and determined to complete the mission and remove the threats facing the State of Israel,” he added.