More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF tank corps honors freed hostages at basic training graduation

Nimrod Cohen and Matan Angrest join new tank troops at Latrun ceremony and remembrance for fallen comrades.

Feb. 22, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF tank corps honors freed hostages at basic training graduation

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Released Armored Corps hostages Nimrod Cohen and Matan Angrest stand with IDF Armored Corps chief Brig. Gen. Ohad Maoz at a basic training graduation ceremony at Yad La-Shiryon in Latrun, Feb. 20, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Released Armored Corps hostages Nimrod Cohen and Matan Angrest stand with IDF Armored Corps chief Brig. Gen. Ohad Maoz at a basic training graduation ceremony at Yad La-Shiryon in Latrun, Feb. 20, 2026. Credit: IDF.

The Israel Defense Forces held an Armored Corps “beret march” on Friday at the Yad La-Shiryon memorial in Latrun, west of Jerusalem, where two released hostages from the Gaza war joined new tank troops at the completion of their basic training.

(Yad La-Shiryon is the Armored Corps Memorial Site and Museum.)

Former Hamas captives Nimrod Cohen and Matan Angrest marched with the recruits and later presented certificates of excellence alongside Brig. Gen. Ohad Maoz, the IDF’s chief Armored Corps officer, the army said.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Angrest fought in the Peretz tank crew as driver under Capt. Daniel Peretz, together with loader Sgt. Tomer Leibovitz and gunner Staff Sgt. Itay Hen, while Cohen served as gunner in the Naotrah crew under Capt. Omer Naotrah with driver Sgt. Shaked Dahan and loader Staff Sgt. Oz Daniel; all of those comrades were killed in action and brought to burial in Israel, the statement said.

The IDF noted that the Armored Corps had eight soldiers taken hostage in the war, including Angrest and Cohen, who returned alive, and six others whose bodies were later recovered.

“The combat teams that fell in battle, we will not forget them for a moment, and we will never abandon their families,” Maoz said, calling the ceremony “the realization of the commandment of every soldier and commander in the IDF—we do not leave anyone behind.”

Hamas IDF Gaza Strip
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin