More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Iran: Gulf will ‘run with blood of invaders’ if US hits strategic islands

“Any aggression against soil of Iranian islands will shatter all restraint,” tweeted Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Mar. 12, 2026
JNS Staff

Iran: Gulf will ‘run with blood of invaders’ if US hits strategic islands

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
An oil facility on Khark Island on the shore of the Persian Gulf, March 12, 2017. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
An oil facility on Khark Island on the shore of the Persian Gulf, March 12, 2017. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran’s parliament, on Thursday threatened to “make the Persian Gulf run with the blood of invaders” if the U.S. military targets regime assets on islands there.

“Homeland or death! Any aggression against soil of Iranian islands will shatter all restraint,” tweeted Ghalibaf, adding, “The blood of American soldiers is Trump’s personal responsibility.”

Several Gulf islands—especially Kharg Island, Iran’s main crude export terminal—serve as critical energy hubs, while others host military installations operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The U.S. and Israeli militaries have so far refrained from striking Kharg Island. Analysts say an attack could push oil prices higher, as it could take most of the Islamic Republic’s crude exports offline for some time, even after the fighting ends.

Amid wild fluctuations in oil prices and Iranian strikes on Gulf states’ petroleum sites, President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Tehran on Tuesday.

“If Iran does anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America twenty times harder than they have been hit thus far,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

“We will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back,” Trump said. “Death, fire and fury will [rain] upon them. But I hope and pray that it does not happen.”

Petroleum prices have fluctuated significantly this week, going from $120 a barrel on Monday to $93 on Tuesday following a statement by Trump that the war against Iran was “complete,” the BBC reported.

Middle East Iran Defense and Security Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after landing at Palm Beach International Airport on March 20, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump says ‘Epic Fury’ almost done
“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives an update on an Iranian missile attack on Arad, March 21, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
‘A very difficult evening,’ Netanyahu says after Iranian missiles wound 115
“We are determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts,” added the Israeli premier.
Mar. 22, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One. Credit: Twitter.
U.S. News
48 hours or lights out: Trump issues Hormuz ultimatum
The Islamic Republic must open the Strait of Hormuz completely, “without threat,” or the United States will begin targeting its power plants, said the president.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir meets with local authority heads in Metula and Kiryat Shmona on March 21, 2026, along with senior commanders. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Zamir: Israel halfway through Iran campaign
IDF chief says strikes have weakened Iran’s regime and vows to push Hezbollah threat from border as “Operation Roaring Lion” enters fourth week.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Two vehicles go up in flames following a Hezbollah strike near a community in Israel's Galilee Panhandle, March 22, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Israel News
One killed in Hezbollah strike in northern Israel
“There is damage and there are casualties,” said the Israel Defense Forces.
Mar. 22, 2026
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin