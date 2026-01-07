Israel detonates three minefields as part of border security project

As part of construction work on the Eastern Border Security Barrier along the Jordan border, the Israel National Mine Action Authority (INMAA) on Tuesday carried out a controlled detonation of three minefields, the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) announced.

The operation resulted in the destruction of approximately 500 legacy anti-tank mines that had been emplaced in the area since the late 1960s, amounting to some six tons of explosive material.

The clearance effort supports ongoing construction by IMOD’s Security Fence and Border Administration and its Engineering and Construction Department, in coordination with the IDF Central Command.

The Eastern Border project, estimated at roughly $1.7 billion, involves the establishment of a multi-layered security system spanning about 310 miles along Israel’s eastern frontier.

Strengthening national security and Israel’s strategic presence along the eastern border is a central element of the Defense Ministry’s current strategy, being advanced by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and IMOD Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram.

The initiative is part of a renewed IDF security concept led by Central Command, which includes the creation of a new division tasked with responsibility for the area.

The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) Security Fence and Border Administration, the Israel National Mine Action Authority (INMAA) conducted a controlled detonation of three minefields, Jan. 6, 2026. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.

Construction work on Israel’s eastern security barrier began on Dec. 8.

The initial stage will focus on the Beit She’an, Jezreel and Jordan Valleys, constructing the first two sections of the new barrier that will span roughly 50 miles, the Defense Ministry said in a statement at the time.

“The new barrier will strengthen the communities along the border, significantly reduce weapons smuggling to terrorists in Judea and Samaria, and deal a heavy blow to Iran and its proxies’ efforts to establish an eastern front against the State of Israel,” said Katz.

He ordered outposts established and manned by the Nahal Infantry Brigade, which will form a “strategic component of our national security.”

The eastern border is Israel’s longest, stretching about 310 miles, and defending it is a “complex mission” that begins with a physical barrier and reorganizing IDF forces, “but does not end there,” said Baram.

The strategy is to form a “complete ecosystem of settlement, employment, transportation, water, agriculture, health, and more” along the eastern border, he said.

The total cost of the project is estimated at approximately $1.71 billion, including the construction of a multilayered security system along the border—from the southern Golan Heights to the Samar sands north of Eilat.

In November, Israeli government officials toured the country’s border with Jordan as part of efforts to strengthen security and support local communities.