Israel pivots to homegrown arms amid tension with US

After 10 months of conflict, Israel has drawn a crucial lesson: the need to indigenously produce and develop critical weaponry for the Israel Defense Forces. Historically, Israel has sourced some of these armaments from foreign countries, primarily the United States.

Israel Hayom has learned of a decision to domestically develop and manufacture heavy bombs for the Israeli Air Force, including one-ton bombs akin to the American MK-84s, whose delivery has been stalled for months by direct White House order.

The Defense Ministry aims to maintain minimal production lines over time, allowing for rapid scale-up when necessary, while also boosting procurement of armored fighting vehicles for the IDF.

The development and production of the new bombs are projected to take two to three years. While the U.S. administration has yet to greenlight the transfer of heavy bombs to the IAF, security sources tell Israel Hayom that a resolution is on the horizon.

Recently, Israel Hayom revealed that the United States has begun supplying Israel with half-ton MK-83 bombs, a delivery that had been withheld for many months before the war’s outbreak.

Comprehensive initiative

The Defense Ministry is also broadening the domestic production of additional armaments, including tank ammunition (which is globally scarce) and 155mm shells. The ministry recently announced substantial procurement deals, including a 1.5 billion-shekel ($400,000) contract with Elbit for ammunition acquisition and the establishment of a new specialized factory in Israel’s south.

Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (Res) Eyal Zamir described this as “a large-scale strategic move designed to ensure the IDF’s war machine continues to advance. We are investing and will continue to invest tens of billions in building infrastructure and capabilities, expanding production lines, establishing new lines and purchasing inventories to solidify production independence.”

The Defense Ministry had already announced another deal with Elbit Systems, purchasing Iron Sting mortar bombs for 815 million shekels ($216 million). These precision mortar bombs combine laser and GPS guidance. The defense establishment plans to maintain minimal production lines over time to preserve the ability to ramp up production if necessary.

Boosting production

Plans are also in place to increase procurement of armored fighting vehicles for the IDF, including Merkava tanks and APCs that have proven their worth in combat. This increase is driven by the need to establish an additional new division.

Prior to the war, armored vehicles were produced at a rate of about 24 per year; this production rate will now be increased. Additionally, as soon as feasible, an extensive rehabilitation and maintenance process will be initiated for the armored vehicles used by the IDF during the war.

Furthermore, the IDF is awaiting approval from the ministerial committee for the procurement of an F-15 squadron from the United States and new Reshef-class ships for the Israeli Navy. The independent development of advanced munitions will bolster Israel’s strategic independence. However, defense officials caution that this process could be both costly and time-consuming.

Originally appeared in Israel Hayom.