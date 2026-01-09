Israel strikes terrorists in Gaza in retaliation for missile launch

The Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) struck Hamas terrorists in the southern and northern Gaza Strip in response to a failed projectile launch on Thursday from the Gaza City area toward the State of Israel.

As part of the strikes, the IDF and Shin Bet struck several Hamas terrorists, launch pits and additional terror infrastructure.

Thursday’s missile launch was Hamas’s second ceasefire violation within 24 hours.

The missile hit “within the territory of the Gaza Strip, near a hospital,” the IDF said. The military struck the launch site.

The IDF said it “views with great severity any attempt by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to carry out terror plots against IDF forces and the civilians of the State of Israel.”

On Wednesday, Israeli forces killed a “key Hamas terrorist” after gunmen from the group fired at an area where troops are operating.

The terrorist organized “attacks against IDF troops in the northern Gaza Strip,” the statement said.

“This shooting constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement,” the IDF and Shin Bet said.

‼️ For the second time in the past 24 hours, Hamas has violated the ceasefire agreement.



A projectile was identified from Gaza City toward Israel. The projectile launch failed and fell within Gaza, close to a hospital. Shortly after, the IDF precisely struck the launch point. pic.twitter.com/DIXfZrMJRD — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 8, 2026

On Monday, the IDF carried out a strike on a Hamas terrorist who was planning an attack on soldiers operating in the southern Gaza Strip.

“The terrorist posed an imminent threat to the troops and therefore was precisely struck,” according to the statement.

Palestinian terrorists have attempted to harm troops operating along the Yellow Line, the ceasefire line in the Gaza Strip, numerous times since October’s U.S.-brokered truce went into effect, with the Israeli military responding with deadly force.