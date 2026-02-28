Israel warns citizens abroad Iran may try to execute terror attacks

Israel’s National Security Council on Saturday called on all citizens abroad to take increased precautions in light of the war with Iran.

The council said in a statement issued to the press that the Iranian regime is likely to intensify efforts to carry out attacks abroad against Israeli and Jewish targets, “effective immediately.”

The motivation to harm Israelis abroad may also rise among other Islamist elements, such as local “lone wolf” initiatives, it added.

The agency directed the public’s attention to existing travel advisories, including on the council’s website, Facebook and Instagram pages, and recommended reviewing the level of travel warnings applicable to various countries.

The National Security Council further advised Israelis overseas to avoid posting real-time details on social media; to avoid attending events or visiting sites identified with Israel or Judaism that are not secured; to be aware of their surroundings, with particular attention to unusual activity; and to report immediately to local security forces in the event of a threat or attack.

The council is operating a hotline in Israel for people with questions regarding travel advisories related solely to terrorism at 02-666-7444.

Additionally, Israelis in distress while abroad may contact the Israeli Foreign Ministry via phone at 02-530-3155 or 050-507-3969 on WhatsApp.

On Saturday morning, the United States and Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran to neutralize threats against the Jewish state. Defense Minister Israel Katz signed an order declaring a special state of emergency across the entire country.

President Donald Trump said in a video posted to Truth Social that the United States military began “major combat operations” in Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation was launched to remove “the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran,” while thanking our “great friend, President Donald Trump, for his historic leadership.”