Israel said to have warned Lebanon civilian infrastructure at risk should Hezbollah attack

Israel has warned Lebanon via intermediaries that it will launch heavy strikes on Lebanese territory, including against civilian infrastructure such as Beirut’s airport, if Hezbollah enters any war between the United States and Iran, two senior Lebanese officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The report comes ahead of this month’s third round of indirect U.S.-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva, scheduled for Thursday, and amid a massive American military buildup in the Middle East.

Hezbollah is stepping up military and security meetings as it braces for another war against Israel, according to a report by the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya network.

Sources close to the Lebanese terrorist organization told the network that Hezbollah is now effectively being run by officers from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.