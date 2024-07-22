Israeli envoy marks ‘tragic’ 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus

Israeli Ambassador to Cyprus Oren Anolik this week commemorated the 1974 Turkish invasion of the Mediterranean island nation.

“We join the people and government of Cyprus in commemorating the 50th anniversary of the tragic events that unfolded in 1974,” he posted to X on Saturday. “This day serves as a poignant reminder of the loss, and enduring pain, experienced by countless Cypriots. Israel stands with Cyprus as we reflect on the resilience and strength of its people.”

He added, “While we honor the memory of those who suffered and lost their lives, we also acknowledge the continued efforts toward peace and reconciliation. I extend my deepest sympathies to the families affected by the events of 1974 and reaffirm Israel’s commitment to stand by Cyprus. May this day serve as a beacon for unity and for the pursuit of peace.”

A review of Anolik’s X account shows that the Israeli envoy did not issue any similar statements since taking up the post in Nicosia in Aug. 2021.

On this day, we join the people and government of Cyprus in commemorating the 50th anniversary of the tragic events that unfolded in 1974.



This day serves as a poignant reminder of the loss, and enduring pain, experienced by countless Cypriots.



Israel stands with Cyprus as we… pic.twitter.com/iwoMbWXRL2 — Oren Anolik 🇮🇱 (@OrenAnolik) July 20, 2024

In May, at an event in Nicosia marking Israel’s 76th Independence Day, the Israeli ambassador drew parallels between the Hamas-led Oct. 7 terrorist invasion in southern Israel and atrocities committed by Turkish soldiers on Cypriot soil 50 years ago.

An Israeli official told JNS that Anolik’s post did not reflect a change of policy. “This is a gesture on an emotional level, same as one would expect Cyprus to come out and express heartfelt emotions about October 7 on the commemoration day of Hamas’s atrocities,” the official said.

“It’s been 50 years since the atrocities of 1974. It’s a very important day for the Cypriots and we feel their pain,” the official said, stressing that Jerusalem continues to “sympathize and hope for a peaceful solution.”

Cyprus has been divided since July 20, 1974, when Turkey invaded in response to an Athens-inspired coup seeking union with Greece.

Only Ankara recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence and Turkish Cypriots reject the internationally recognized Cypriot government’s authority over the island’s northeastern third.

In an attempt to improve diplomatic ties with Jerusalem after years of tumultuous fluctuations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan agreed to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session in late 2023.

However, the cordial relationship between the two leaders was short-lived. Just a few weeks later, on Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists invaded Israel, killing some 1,200 Israelis and kidnapping roughly 250 others.

Turkey, which has hosted a Hamas headquarters since 2012, has given full backing to the Palestinian terrorist group since the Oct. 7 massacre.

In May, Erdoğan described Netanyahu as a “vampire who feeds on blood,” while urging Muslims to act against the “threat” posed by the Jewish state. “The world is watching the barbarity of … a psychopath, a vampire who feeds on blood called Netanyahu, and they are watching it on live broadcast,” he said in a speech to members of his AK Party.

Earlier this month, Erdoğan told Newsweek that Palestinian terrorists in Gaza are “simply defending their homes, streets and homeland.

“What is between Israel and Gaza is not war,” he continued. “Israel has been treating Gaza as an open-air prison for years. They are usurping Palestinians of their homes, businesses, and farmlands throughout Palestinian territory using thieving terrorists they call settlers.”