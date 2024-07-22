More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli envoy marks ‘tragic’ 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus

The statement comes amid cooling relations between Jerusalem and Ankara.

The flag of Cyprus. Photo by Zuzia Kulikowska/Pexels.
The flag of Cyprus. Photo by Zuzia Kulikowska/Pexels.
(July 22, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli Ambassador to Cyprus Oren Anolik this week commemorated the 1974 Turkish invasion of the Mediterranean island nation.

“We join the people and government of Cyprus in commemorating the 50th anniversary of the tragic events that unfolded in 1974,” he posted to X on Saturday. “This day serves as a poignant reminder of the loss, and enduring pain, experienced by countless Cypriots. Israel stands with Cyprus as we reflect on the resilience and strength of its people.”

He added, “While we honor the memory of those who suffered and lost their lives, we also acknowledge the continued efforts toward peace and reconciliation. I extend my deepest sympathies to the families affected by the events of 1974 and reaffirm Israel’s commitment to stand by Cyprus. May this day serve as a beacon for unity and for the pursuit of peace.”

A review of Anolik’s X account shows that the Israeli envoy did not issue any similar statements since taking up the post in Nicosia in Aug. 2021.

In May, at an event in Nicosia marking Israel’s 76th Independence Day, the Israeli ambassador drew parallels between the Hamas-led Oct. 7 terrorist invasion in southern Israel and atrocities committed by Turkish soldiers on Cypriot soil 50 years ago.

An Israeli official told JNS that Anolik’s post did not reflect a change of policy. “This is a gesture on an emotional level, same as one would expect Cyprus to come out and express heartfelt emotions about October 7 on the commemoration day of Hamas’s atrocities,” the official said.

“It’s been 50 years since the atrocities of 1974. It’s a very important day for the Cypriots and we feel their pain,” the official said, stressing that Jerusalem continues to “sympathize and hope for a peaceful solution.”

Cyprus has been divided since July 20, 1974, when Turkey invaded in response to an Athens-inspired coup seeking union with Greece.

Only Ankara recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence and Turkish Cypriots reject the internationally recognized Cypriot government’s authority over the island’s northeastern third.

In an attempt to improve diplomatic ties with Jerusalem after years of tumultuous fluctuations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan agreed to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session in late 2023.

However, the cordial relationship between the two leaders was short-lived. Just a few weeks later, on Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists invaded Israel, killing some 1,200 Israelis and kidnapping roughly 250 others.

Turkey, which has hosted a Hamas headquarters since 2012, has given full backing to the Palestinian terrorist group since the Oct. 7 massacre.

In May, Erdoğan described Netanyahu as a “vampire who feeds on blood,” while urging Muslims to act against the “threat” posed by the Jewish state. “The world is watching the barbarity of … a psychopath, a vampire who feeds on blood called Netanyahu, and they are watching it on live broadcast,” he said in a speech to members of his AK Party.

Earlier this month, Erdoğan told Newsweek that Palestinian terrorists in Gaza are “simply defending their homes, streets and homeland.

“What is between Israel and Gaza is not war,” he continued. “Israel has been treating Gaza as an open-air prison for years. They are usurping Palestinians of their homes, businesses, and farmlands throughout Palestinian territory using thieving terrorists they call settlers.”

Europe Israeli Foreign Policy Terrorism
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza under U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a press briefing in Jerusalem on May 13, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Mladenov: Gaza tunnels could take decade to clear
The Board of Peace envoy said that Israel would not be required to withdraw from the Strip until Hamas disarms.
August 10, 2026 02:58 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David