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IDF detains more than 200 terror suspects in Judea and Samaria

The homes of two terrorists involved in the killing of civilians were mapped ahead of demolition.

JNS Staff
IDF soldiers operate in Judea and Samaria against Palestinian terrorists during the last week of July 2026. Credit: IDF.
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IDF soldiers operate in Judea and Samaria against Palestinian terrorists during the last week of July 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israeli soldiers operate in Judea and Samaria against Palestinian terrorists, July 2026. Credit: IDF.
2 of 3
Israeli soldiers operate in Judea and Samaria against Palestinian terrorists, July 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF soldiers operate in Judea and Samaria against Palestinian terrorists during the last week of July 2026. Credit: IDF.
3 of 3
IDF soldiers operate in Judea and Samaria against Palestinian terrorists during the last week of July 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF soldiers operate in Judea and Samaria against Palestinian terrorists during the last week of July 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israeli soldiers operate in Judea and Samaria against Palestinian terrorists, July 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF soldiers operate in Judea and Samaria against Palestinian terrorists during the last week of July 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF soldiers operate in Judea and Samaria against Palestinian terrorists during the last week of July 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israeli soldiers operate in Judea and Samaria against Palestinian terrorists, July 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF soldiers operate in Judea and Samaria against Palestinian terrorists during the last week of July 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Aug. 1, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces apprehended more than 200 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria and seized funds purposed for terrorism worth tens of thousands of shekels over the past week, the military said on Friday.

Among those detained were individuals involved in promoting and inciting terrorism, suspects affiliated with Hamas, a wanted individual who was planning to carry out an imminent attack, suspects involved in smuggling illegal residents, arms dealers and a wanted individual involved in manufacturing explosive devices, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Additionally, IDF troops confiscated dozens of items used to manufacture weapons, airsoft weapons, hunting rifles, a pistol, and an unmanned aerial vehicle, and located and dismantled five explosive devices, the military added.

Moreover, two homes of Palestinian terrorists who carried out last week’s deadly attacks in the Alon Moreh area near Nablus were mapped, and one of them was sealed ahead of its demolition, according to Israeli policy regarding the residences of terrorists with blood on their hands. Two Israelis were killed and six wounded in a terrorist shooting near Havat Gilad (Gilad Farm) in Samaria on July 24 when a group of Israelis hiking in the area was attacked by Palestinians.

The victims were identified as Benayahu Melet, 32, a member of the community’s rapid-response security team and its agriculture director, and Maj. Yuval Ezra, 27, from Herzliya, a commander in the 411th Battalion of the 282nd Artillery Brigade, who later succumbed to his wounds.

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