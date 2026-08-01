Envoy Waltz sounds alarm over deadly year for attacks on Diaspora Jews

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz cited on Friday a recent study highlighting 2025 as the deadliest year for antisemitic attacks outside of Israel in more than 30 years, saying that his mission to the international body “is doing our part every day to expose, confront and defeat this hatred.”

In one of President Donald Trump’s first executive orders of his second term, he “directed his administration to fight antisemitism in the U.S. and around the world,” Waltz tweeted.

“We have defunded, withdrawn from and sanctioned U.N. entities who have engaged in antisemitism,” the U.S. envoy added.

2025 was the deadliest year for antisemitic attacks outside of Israel in over 30 years.



As one of his first executive orders of this term, @POTUS directed his Administration to fight antisemitism in the US and around the world.



We have defunded, withdrawn from, and sanctioned… — Ambassador Mike Waltz (@USAmbUN) July 31, 2026

Twenty people were killed in antisemitic-motivated attacks in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States in 2025, a report published last week by J7 Large Communities’ Task Force Against Antisemitism shows.

The report tracks antisemitic incidents in Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Britain and the United States.

“Across all seven countries, there has been a clear rise in antisemitic incidents, particularly violent ones,” the report reads.

“From 2021 to 2025, antisemitic incidents increased by 46% in Argentina, 60% in Canada, 64% in the United Kingdom, 124% in France, 131% in the United States, 215% in Germany and 270% in Australia,” it continues.

What was first treated as a surge after the Hamas-led invasion and massacre in Israel’s south on Oct. 7, 2023, “has become a new and persistently elevated baseline,” it says.

Among the seven nations, Germany recorded the highest rate of incidents by a substantial margin, reaching 69.80 incidents per 1,000 Jewish residents in 2025, compared to 23.50 in 2021, the survey says.

The J7 task force documented more than 23,000 antisemitic incidents in the seven countries.