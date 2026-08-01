More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Envoy Waltz sounds alarm over deadly year for attacks on Diaspora Jews

The American mission to the U.N. “is doing our part every day to expose, confront and defeat this hatred,” said the U.S. diplomat.

JNS Staff
Starmer attack Jews
Then-British Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets emergency response workers as he visits Golders Green in London following a terrorist attack, April 30, 2026. Credit: Simon Dawson/No. 10 Downing Street.
(Aug. 1, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz cited on Friday a recent study highlighting 2025 as the deadliest year for antisemitic attacks outside of Israel in more than 30 years, saying that his mission to the international body “is doing our part every day to expose, confront and defeat this hatred.”

In one of President Donald Trump’s first executive orders of his second term, he “directed his administration to fight antisemitism in the U.S. and around the world,” Waltz tweeted.

“We have defunded, withdrawn from and sanctioned U.N. entities who have engaged in antisemitism,” the U.S. envoy added.

Twenty people were killed in antisemitic-motivated attacks in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States in 2025, a report published last week by J7 Large Communities’ Task Force Against Antisemitism shows.

The report tracks antisemitic incidents in Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Britain and the United States.

“Across all seven countries, there has been a clear rise in antisemitic incidents, particularly violent ones,” the report reads.

“From 2021 to 2025, antisemitic incidents increased by 46% in Argentina, 60% in Canada, 64% in the United Kingdom, 124% in France, 131% in the United States, 215% in Germany and 270% in Australia,” it continues.

What was first treated as a surge after the Hamas-led invasion and massacre in Israel’s south on Oct. 7, 2023, “has become a new and persistently elevated baseline,” it says.

Among the seven nations, Germany recorded the highest rate of incidents by a substantial margin, reaching 69.80 incidents per 1,000 Jewish residents in 2025, compared to 23.50 in 2021, the survey says.

The J7 task force documented more than 23,000 antisemitic incidents in the seven countries.

Diaspora Jewry
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
IDF soldiers operate in Judea and Samaria against Palestinian terrorists during the last week of July 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF detains more than 200 terror suspects in Judea and Samaria
The homes of two terrorists involved in the killing of civilians were mapped ahead of demolition.
Aug. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Noa Argamani
Israel News
IDF slays Gazan terrorist who abducted Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or
The Israeli military also killed a Hamas deputy cell commander who doubled as a physician in Shifa Hospital.
Aug. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
A ballistic missile launched from Iran, as seen over the skies of Hebron in Judea, on June 8, 2026. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
U.S. News
US embassy in Jerusalem warns of ‘unforeseen escalation’ in Mideast
The delegation cautioned Americans against travel to the area, citing “unpredictable” Iranian regime as region’s aggressor.
Aug. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Palestinian students from Umm Al-Kheir are seen next to a newly erected fence around the Israeli community of Carmel, on April 13, 2026. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
U.S. News
Majority of House Democrats urge Netanyahu to remove fence around Israeli community of Carmel
One hundred eleven lawmakers said the barrier erected by residents of Carmel blocks children from Umm Al-Kheir from reaching school, while Israeli officials say a safe alternative route exists.
July 31, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Pasadena solidarity event
U.S. News
Don’t want ‘what’s happening in NYC to come here,’ LA county official says at event on synagogue vandalism
“I think it’s important to send a message. We’re not going to tolerate hate,” Kathryn Barger, a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, told JNS.
July 31, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Police car lights
U.S. News
Swastikas found inside New Jersey synagogue
Authorities are treating the discovery of multiple swastikas made from yellow tape at Congregation Ohel Shulamit in Lakewood, N.J., as a bias-related crime.
July 31, 2026
Think Twice
American Jews need to ‘get off their knees and fight’
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Batya Ungar-Sargon, Ep. 232
July 30, 2026 05:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Decoding the settler violence narrative for Americans
Jonathan S. Tobin
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The tragic Israel wedge
Melanie Phillips