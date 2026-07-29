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News   Israel News

Huckabee: No rift between Trump, Netanyahu

The U.S. ambassador to Israel called reports of increasing antisemitism in the United States “shocking.”

JNS Staff
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Lebanese and Israeli envoys at the White House in Washington on April 23, 2026. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Lebanese and Israeli envoys at the White House in Washington on April 23, 2026. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 29, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Tuesday dismissed reports of tension between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an appearance on Newsmax‘s “The Record with Greta Van Susteren.”

“There is not this frosty relationship. It is not a rift,” Huckabeee said. He added that Trump and Netanyahu “get along remarkably well and have an extraordinary personal friendship and trust of each other,” even when they disagree.

Huckabee also addressed concerns in Israel over rising antisemitism in the United States, saying he was “shocked” and “stunned” that some self-described conservatives harbor anti-Jewish sentiment. He said the phenomenon is rooted in a “spiritual rebellion” against religious authority, arguing that the Jewish people represent the biblical law given at Mount Sinai.

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