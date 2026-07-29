Huckabee: No rift between Trump, Netanyahu

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Tuesday dismissed reports of tension between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an appearance on Newsmax‘s “The Record with Greta Van Susteren.”

“There is not this frosty relationship. It is not a rift,” Huckabeee said. He added that Trump and Netanyahu “get along remarkably well and have an extraordinary personal friendship and trust of each other,” even when they disagree.

Huckabee also addressed concerns in Israel over rising antisemitism in the United States, saying he was “shocked” and “stunned” that some self-described conservatives harbor anti-Jewish sentiment. He said the phenomenon is rooted in a “spiritual rebellion” against religious authority, arguing that the Jewish people represent the biblical law given at Mount Sinai.