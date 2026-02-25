Israeli FM: America has ‘no better friend and ally’

The Jewish state will always stand “proudly” beside the United States, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said Wednesday, speaking at a Knesset event marking the 250th anniversary of America’s founding.

“The founding fathers established a nation rooted in liberty and the moral Judeo-Christian values of the Bible,” Sa’ar said in his remarks.

“As George Washington said: ‘It is impossible to rightly govern the world without God and the Bible,” he said. “These shared values are the core of the unbreakable bond between the United States and the Jewish state.”

Israel’s top diplomat noted that the core values that have always united the two countries are “under attack today—from the left and the right.”

“Just as we have no better friend and ally around the globe than the U.S., the U.S. doesn’t have a better, stronger and more loyal ally here in this region—and probably beyond,” according to Sa’ar.

Sa’ar stressed that the benefits that the Jewish state brings to American interests and national security have been “huge,” adding: “Israel is an asset to all its friends, but especially to the United States of America.”

The diplomat thanked U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration for a series of pro-Israeli moves, including the strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites in June, a recent decision to provide consular services in the Judea city of Efrat, and the ceasefire-and-hostage-release deal for the Gaza Strip.

Trump “has proven time and again that he deserves the title: the leader of the free world,” declared the foreign minister, praising the president for bringing about the release of the captives held by Hamas and his peace plan, which “addresses the root causes of the terror in Gaza.”

“At the heart of this plan are the disarmament of Hamas and Islamic Jihad; demilitarization of the Gaza Strip; and de-radicalization of Palestinian society,” Sa’ar said.

He added, “This is why it has a chance to be successful—and this is why we’ll do our utmost to try help it succeed.”

He concluded by saying, “As America marks 250 years of independence, Israel stands proudly beside her. God bless America. And God bless the State of Israel.”

Sa’ar spoke at an event organized by the Caucus for Israel-United States Relations, which is headed by lawmakers Boaz Bismuth (Likud Party), Ohad Tal (Religious Zionism) and Michal Shir Segman (Yesh Atid).