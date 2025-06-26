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Israeli minister: Jews should leave UK unless government changes

Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli accused the Labour government led by Keir Starmer of fueling Jew-hatred.

Jun. 26, 2025
Yossi Lempkowicz
Amichai Chikli, Israel's minister of Diaspora affairs and combating antisemitism, April 15, 2025. Photo by Jonathan Shaul/Flash90.
Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister of Diaspora affairs and combating antisemitism, April 15, 2025. Photo by Jonathan Shaul/Flash90.

“British Jews should leave the U.K. unless the government changes, and the Labour Party is responsible for fueling antisemitism across the country,” Israeli Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism told the Daily Mail on Tuesday.

“Without a dramatic change of course by Britain’s political leadership, I see no future for Jewish life in England,” he said.

“My recommendation to Jews in the U.K. is to consider leaving and make aliyah to the Land of Israel,” Chikli added.

He recently gave the same advice to the Jews of Belgium.”

He added that Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s party is one of the most hostile “we have ever known” toward Israel.

“Imposing sanctions on Israeli elected officials whose views the Labour Party dislikes crosses every red line between friendly nations,’’ Chikli said, referencing British measures against Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar.

He added that this “hostile policy” toward Israel was “driven by simple electoral arithmetic.”

Starmer “knows full well that England’s Hamas sympathizers are a significant part of his base,” Chikli added.

A government spokesman quoted by the Daily Telegraph said: “The Jewish community plays a vital role in our society and we are proud to celebrate and honor its rich history and unwavering contribution to our national life. We are firmly committed to tackling antisemitism in all its forms and will continue to support and protect Jewish communities across the country.”

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.

Diaspora Jewry Politics and Knesset
Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
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