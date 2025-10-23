More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli professor likens country to Nazi Germany

“Just as the Third Reich lost its right to exist, so too has Israel,” Tel-Hai College’s Ilana Hairston tells students.

Oct. 23, 2025
Noam Dvir
The entrance to Tel-Hai College, north of Kiryat Shmona, March 8, 2007. Credit: Energidi via WIkimedia Commons.
The entrance to Tel-Hai College, north of Kiryat Shmona, March 8, 2007. Credit: Energidi via WIkimedia Commons.

An online post by psychology professor Ilana Hairston from Tel-Hai College in the Galilee panhandle has sparked controversy. In content she published on Oct. 7, two years after the Hamas-led terrorist invasion, Hairston criticized the government, argued its proper place is prison, and wrote, “Just as the Third Reich forfeited its right to exist, so too has the State of Israel.”

She accused Israel of committing genocide.

The post appeared after claims about the war against Hamas in Gaza emerged from flotilla participants arriving from Europe.

“Just as murderers and rapists possess a right to exist in prison, so the Israeli leadership deserves long lives behind bars,” Hairston wrote.

“The testimonies of the detainees from the flotilla are horrifying. The genocide state in full display—beatings, being held kneeling with hands cuffed behind the back for hours, denial of medical treatment, degrading treatment, and threats. Not to mention that abducting the people from the flotilla in international waters constitutes a violation of international maritime law,” she continued.

Tel-Hai College issued a response, “The lecturer’s serious statements were written on her personal account and do not represent the position of Tel-Hai Academic College as an academic institution. Tel-Hai Academic College stands proudly with Israeli Air Force soldiers and security forces and thanks them for their dedication and protection of the State of Israel and its citizens. Many of our students served in the reserves during the past two years.”

Professors for a Strong Israel issued a statement: “Israeli academia must not function as a sanctuary for lecturers who slander the State of Israel. ... This represents a serious and persistent phenomenon of lecturers in higher education institutions who abuse freedom of expression to damage the State of Israel and Israeli Air Force soldiers.”

Shachar Yifrach, chairman of the Tel-Hai Student Union, stated, “Dr. Ilana Hairston’s post crosses a red line both clearly and publicly. The union vigorously condemns these statements. Comparing the State of Israel to the Third Reich is a perilous comparison that damages Holocaust memory and harms reserve soldiers, including our students who risked their lives for the state.

“The union adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism last year, and we invite the college and other institutions nationwide to adopt the definition as we have,” Yifrach said.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Anti-Israel Bias Campus Antisemitism
Noam Dvir
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin