Israeli professor likens country to Nazi Germany

An online post by psychology professor Ilana Hairston from Tel-Hai College in the Galilee panhandle has sparked controversy. In content she published on Oct. 7, two years after the Hamas-led terrorist invasion, Hairston criticized the government, argued its proper place is prison, and wrote, “Just as the Third Reich forfeited its right to exist, so too has the State of Israel.”

She accused Israel of committing genocide.

The post appeared after claims about the war against Hamas in Gaza emerged from flotilla participants arriving from Europe.

“Just as murderers and rapists possess a right to exist in prison, so the Israeli leadership deserves long lives behind bars,” Hairston wrote.

“The testimonies of the detainees from the flotilla are horrifying. The genocide state in full display—beatings, being held kneeling with hands cuffed behind the back for hours, denial of medical treatment, degrading treatment, and threats. Not to mention that abducting the people from the flotilla in international waters constitutes a violation of international maritime law,” she continued.

Tel-Hai College issued a response, “The lecturer’s serious statements were written on her personal account and do not represent the position of Tel-Hai Academic College as an academic institution. Tel-Hai Academic College stands proudly with Israeli Air Force soldiers and security forces and thanks them for their dedication and protection of the State of Israel and its citizens. Many of our students served in the reserves during the past two years.”

Professors for a Strong Israel issued a statement: “Israeli academia must not function as a sanctuary for lecturers who slander the State of Israel. ... This represents a serious and persistent phenomenon of lecturers in higher education institutions who abuse freedom of expression to damage the State of Israel and Israeli Air Force soldiers.”

Shachar Yifrach, chairman of the Tel-Hai Student Union, stated, “Dr. Ilana Hairston’s post crosses a red line both clearly and publicly. The union vigorously condemns these statements. Comparing the State of Israel to the Third Reich is a perilous comparison that damages Holocaust memory and harms reserve soldiers, including our students who risked their lives for the state.

“The union adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism last year, and we invite the college and other institutions nationwide to adopt the definition as we have,” Yifrach said.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.