Israeli teen indicted for planning ISIS-inspired terror attack

A 15-year-old from northern Israel was indicted on Thursday for planning to carry out Islamic State-inspired terrorist attack, police said.

The suspect, who had pledged allegiance to ISIS, was arrested a few weeks ago, according to a police statement.

In a joint operation by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Police Northern District, detailed instructions on how to assemble an explosive belt were found in the minor’s possession, it continued.

During questioning, investigators learned that the suspect had established connections with ISIS personnel abroad and begun preparations to carry out an attack.

It was further revealed that the suspect praised past attacks against the State of Israel and expressed his desire for its destruction, police said.

This was not the first time a teenager in Israel inspired by ISIS was detained by authorities.

In November, Israeli security forces arrested an 18-year-old Negev resident accused of planning a suicide bombing targeting soldiers at a Beersheva bus station, the Shin Bet and Israel Police announced the following month.

The suspect was inspired by Islamic State’s extremist ideology.

According to the investigation, the teen took steps to manufacture explosive devices and was found in possession of bomb-making instructions.

