Israeli Tourism Ministry: 16,000 visitors have left since start of war

Eleven days after the launch of “Operation Roaring Lion,” Israel’s Tourism Ministry says about 21,500 tourists remain in the country,

down from roughly 37,000 at the start of the operation.



According to the ministry on Tuesday, about 16,000 tourists have departed Israel since the operation began, while approximately 2,500 have entered the country despite the security situation and travel challenges.

During the period when Israel’s airspace was closed, the Tourism Ministry operated a dedicated transportation service to the Taba land

border crossing with Egypt to help tourists leave the country.



The service, used by hundreds of travelers, was discontinued Tuesday morning following the partial reopening of Israel’s skies for outbound flights. Tourists wishing to depart via land crossings can now use public transportation.

At the same time, the ministry continues assisting Israelis displaced by missile attacks. As of Tuesday, 2,356 residents whose homes were damaged by missile strikes have been evacuated to hotels across the country, in coordination with local authorities and government ministries, with efforts made to house families close to their communities.

Tourism Ministry Director General Michael Izhakov visited the Viznitz Hotel in Bnei Brak on Tuesday, where about 90 evacuees whose homes were damaged in a March 3 missile strike are staying. A day earlier he visited hotels in Jerusalem, including the Leonardo Plaza Hotel, where evacuees from a missile attack in Beit Shemesh are being housed.

“Under the guidance of Tourism Minister Haim Katz, the ministry has been carrying out a sensitive and complex national mission since the start of the operation,” Izhakov said. “Alongside our responsibility to assist citizens whose homes have been damaged, we are also committed to the tens of thousands of tourists staying in Israel during this challenging period.”