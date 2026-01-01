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News   Israel News

Israeli towns along Gaza border register growth since Oct. 7

“Three thousand more residents than on the eve of the war is a clear message to our enemies,” Minister Ze’ev Elkin said.

JNS Staff
Nahal Oz military base
A memorial site for the Israeli observation soldiers from the Nahal Oz military base who were murdered on Oct. 7, 2023, in the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel, Jan. 28, 2025. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
(Jan. 1, 2026 / JNS)

The Israeli population living along the border with Gaza has grown since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, increasing from 62,000 on the eve of the massacre to 65,000, announced the Tkuma Directorate on Wednesday. The Israeli agency is tasked with the rehabilitation of 45 towns and kibbutzim, as well as the city of Sderot, damaged that day by terrorists who infiltrated from the Strip.

More than 90% of the region’s residents have returned home, joined by over 3,000 new residents and about 1,000 young people in pre-military academies and national service programs, the directorate said, citing data from the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics.

“Three thousand more residents than on the eve of the war is a clear message to our enemies: Those who tried to drive us out of our homeland regions ended up with us larger and stronger,” said Ze’ev Elkin, who serves as an additional minister in the Finance Ministry responsible for the reconstruction of the north and the south.

“We will continue to move forward toward achieving our central goal: doubling the population of the [‘Gaza Envelope’] to 120,000 residents. This is one of the most important Zionist missions of our time and a vital part of victory over our enemies,” he said in a statement.

The Tkuma Directorate has set 2033 as its timeline for doubling the population of the Gaza Envelope, the area within 7 kilometers (4.35 miles) of the Gaza Strip.

It added that in eight out of the 13 communities that were hit the hardest, high return rates were recorded: Kibbutzim Ein HaShlosha, Kerem Shalom, Nahal Oz, Netiv HaAsara, Nirim, Nir Yitzhak, Re’im and Sufa.

“Major rehabilitation efforts were completed, essential infrastructure was built, and public and residential buildings were renovated, enabling most residents to return and allowing renewed community life,” the directorate stated.

The members of the five communities most severely affected on Oct. 7, 2023—Kibbutzim Be’eri, Holit, Kfar Aza, Kissufim and Nir Oz—are still living in designated community housing that provides temporary residential environments.

Aviad Friedman, head of the Tkuma Directorate, was quoted as saying that “2025 was a year of intensive work … foundations were laid for future growth, with more than 50% of the budgets directed toward growth-supporting initiatives in the region.

“We deeply appreciate the local authorities, the communities and the residents who led an impressive process of rebuilding and steadfast resilience. In 2026, we will continue to meet the challenges of rehabilitation and growth and will implement the strategic plan we have formulated to move the region forward—toward secure, thriving and hope-filled community life,” Friedman said.

The Tkuma Directorate was established on Oct. 19, 2023, under the Prime Minister’s Office, to lead government efforts to revive the Gaza Envelope and Israel’s northern region that were devastated by the war.

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