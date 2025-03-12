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Israeli troops return child allegedly sent to military post by Hamas

The IDF Arabic spokesperson accused the terrorist group of exploiting minors for propaganda purposes.

Mar. 12, 2025
JNS Staff

Israeli troops return child allegedly sent to military post by Hamas

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A child who said he was sent by Hamas is greeted by Israeli soldiers at an IDF post in the Gaza Strip on March 11, 2025. Credit: IDF.
A child who said he was sent by Hamas is greeted by Israeli soldiers at an IDF post in the Gaza Strip on March 11, 2025. Credit: IDF.
( Mar. 12, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli troops returned a four-year-old Palestinian child to Gaza after he was spotted approaching a military position in a secured area of the Strip, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, head of the Arab Media Branch in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, tweeted on Wednesday.

The child claimed he had been sent by Hamas operatives, according to Adraee.

Photos shared by Adraee showed IDF forces observing the child before coordinating his safe return.

“Yesterday, IDF forces spotted a four-year-old Palestinian child approaching an IDF post in the security zone inside the Gaza Strip,” tweeted Adraee. “The forces returned the child to the Strip in coordination with the Government Coordination Unit and the international community.”

The IDF official condemned the incident, accusing Hamas of exploiting civilians for propaganda purposes. “It is clear that the terrorist organization Hamas does not hesitate to use all means and tools to exploit civilians and children in a disgraceful manner in order to promote terrorist activities,” he wrote.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
JNS Staff
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