Jerusalem to weigh opening of Rafah Crossing

Israel said on Thursday that the matter of opening the Rafah Crossing, which connects Gaza to Egypt, will be discussed next week.

The statement was issued by an official within the Prime Minister’s Office, according to Israel’s public broadcaster Kan.

Earlier on Thursday, top officials within U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly formed Board of Peace, speaking in Davos, Switzerland, treated the opening of the crossing as a matter already settled.

Ali Shaath, chief commissioner of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), a committee operating under the Board of Peace, stated on X that his technocratic body is “pleased to have helped facilitate the opening of Rafah and the search for the last hostage’s body.”

He was referring to Israel Police Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, whose remains, in violation of the ceasefire terms, have not been returned to Israel.

Shaath said that the opening will enable the entry of NCAG officials into Gaza so they can begin the reconstruction of the territory after two years of war.

نؤكد التزامنا الكامل بخطة الرئيس دونالد ترامب ذات النقاط العشرين. وفي هذا الاطار، يسعدنا أن نكون قد ساهمنا في تيسير فتح معبر رفح، وفي الجهود الرامية إلى البحث عن جثمان آخر رهينة. وتمثل هذه الخطوات بداية ضرورية لتخفيف المعاناة الهائلة التي يواجهها شعبنا في غزة.



نأمل أن يشكل هذا… pic.twitter.com/HFKt2fJVP2 — Dr. Ali Shaath (@AliShaathNCAG) January 22, 2026

Former U.N. envoy Nikolay Mladenov, the high representative for Gaza, serving as the on-the-ground link between the Board of Peace and the NCAG, expressed gratitude for reopening the Rafah Crossing.

“Concurrently, we are working with Israel and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to expedite the search for the remaining Israeli hostage. I would especially like to thank Dr. Ali Shaath, the United States, Israel and Egypt, for their dedicated efforts. We are currently coordinating logistics on implementing this agreement,” he tweeted.

I am pleased that an agreement has been reached regarding the preparation for re-opening of the Rafah crossing. Concurrently, we are working with Israel and the National acommittee for the aadministration of Gaza to expedite the search for thr remaining Israeli hostage. I would… — Nickolay E. MLADENOV (@nmladenov) January 22, 2026

According to Israel Hayom, technical preparations to guarantee Israeli control over those who cross the border have been completed, potentially enabling the crossing’s opening.

This control will be achieved through remote monitoring via cameras and other means tracking those entering and exiting, whose names and identification documents will be submitted to Israel for advance approval, the report continued, citing an Israeli official.

In addition, the Israel Defense Forces will maintain a presence in the perimeter of the crossing, and all entrants and departures will pass through an Israeli checkpoint, the report added.

The Israeli official said that Washington has requested the opening of the crossing to facilitate the transfer of governing authority from Hamas to the new Palestinian administrative body.

The opening of the crossing is part of Phase 2 of Trump’s 20-point peace plan, whose start U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff declared last week.

“Phase 2 establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, and begins the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel,” Witkoff said.

On Wednesday, Trump warned in Davos that Hamas “will be blown away very quickly” if it fails to disarm soon.