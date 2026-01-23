More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Jerusalem to weigh opening of Rafah Crossing

Technical preparations are finished to enable the opening of the Gaza-Egypt border, an Israeli official said.

Jan. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF in Rafah, Gaza Strip
Israeli tanks roll up to the Gaza side of the Rafah Crossing to Sinai, May 7, 2024. Credit: IDF.
( Jan. 23, 2026 / JNS )

Israel said on Thursday that the matter of opening the Rafah Crossing, which connects Gaza to Egypt, will be discussed next week.

The statement was issued by an official within the Prime Minister’s Office, according to Israel’s public broadcaster Kan.

Earlier on Thursday, top officials within U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly formed Board of Peace, speaking in Davos, Switzerland, treated the opening of the crossing as a matter already settled.

Ali Shaath, chief commissioner of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), a committee operating under the Board of Peace, stated on X that his technocratic body is “pleased to have helped facilitate the opening of Rafah and the search for the last hostage’s body.”

He was referring to Israel Police Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, whose remains, in violation of the ceasefire terms, have not been returned to Israel.

Shaath said that the opening will enable the entry of NCAG officials into Gaza so they can begin the reconstruction of the territory after two years of war.

Former U.N. envoy Nikolay Mladenov, the high representative for Gaza, serving as the on-the-ground link between the Board of Peace and the NCAG, expressed gratitude for reopening the Rafah Crossing.

“Concurrently, we are working with Israel and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to expedite the search for the remaining Israeli hostage. I would especially like to thank Dr. Ali Shaath, the United States, Israel and Egypt, for their dedicated efforts. We are currently coordinating logistics on implementing this agreement,” he tweeted.

According to Israel Hayom, technical preparations to guarantee Israeli control over those who cross the border have been completed, potentially enabling the crossing’s opening.

This control will be achieved through remote monitoring via cameras and other means tracking those entering and exiting, whose names and identification documents will be submitted to Israel for advance approval, the report continued, citing an Israeli official.

In addition, the Israel Defense Forces will maintain a presence in the perimeter of the crossing, and all entrants and departures will pass through an Israeli checkpoint, the report added.

The Israeli official said that Washington has requested the opening of the crossing to facilitate the transfer of governing authority from Hamas to the new Palestinian administrative body.

The opening of the crossing is part of Phase 2 of Trump’s 20-point peace plan, whose start U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff declared last week.

“Phase 2 establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, and begins the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel,” Witkoff said.

On Wednesday, Trump warned in Davos that Hamas “will be blown away very quickly” if it fails to disarm soon.

Hamas Gaza Strip Trump Administration Benjamin Netanyahu
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
The U.S. Coast Guard cutter USCGC Aquidneck transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Indra Beaufort/U.S. Navy.
U.S. News
US forces redirect 42nd commercial ship amid blockade, CENTCOM says
CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper stated that the blockade has redirected “69 million barrels of oil that the Iranian regime can’t sell,” denying Tehran more than $6 billion in revenue.
Apr. 30, 2026
Brown University Shooting
U.S. News
FBI concludes Brown, MIT shootings had ‘no nexus to terrorism’
The FBI found that Claudio Valente, who killed two in a Brown classroom and an MIT professor two days later, “was driven by an accumulation of grievances that he collected throughout his life.”
Apr. 30, 2026
The Villa Grande, which houses the Center for Studies of Holocaust and Religious Minorities in Oslo, Norway. Credit: Courtesy of the Municipality of Oslo.
World News
Holocaust center in Oslo sparks outrage over ‘Nakba’ lecture
The center, which was created with reparations money over Norway’s complicity, plans to host a scholar who decried Western concern for Israel’s security.
Apr. 30, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Keren Tendler during the IAF flight mechanic course, Jan. 1, 2002. Credit: Courtesy of Rivana Tendler via Wikimedia Commons.
Feature
Keren Tendler, the only female IDF soldier killed in action during the 2006 Lebanon War
“There isn’t a moment that I don’t think of what could have been,” her mother told JNS.
Apr. 30, 2026
Amelie Botbol
United Nations
U.S. News
News from UN reads like satire, House foreign affairs panel chair says
“I can’t even say it with a straight face,” Rep. Brian Mast said of the global body choosing Iran for non-proliferation, women’s rights and terrorism prevention roles.
Apr. 30, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
People visit Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem during Yom Hazikaron, Memorial Day in Israel, to commemorate fallen Israeli soldiers and victims of terror, April 21, 2026. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel starts expanded compensation program for families of slain soldiers
“The orphans of Israel’s wars are the sons and daughters of Israeli society,” a Defense Ministry official said.
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Air Force F-16I "Sufa" fighter jets over Iran. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s latest warning to Iran explained
Apr. 30, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The false equivalence of campus hatred
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Moving a deadline only invites aggression
Stephen M. Flatow