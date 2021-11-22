More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Jordanian MPs: UK’s terrorist designation of Hamas an ‘act of aggression’

Seventy-five Jordanian MPs call on London to reverse decision that “rewards that Zionist occupation.”

Nov. 22, 2021
The Jordanian parliament approves a bill to ban the import of natural gas from Israel, Jan. 19, 2020. Source: Jordanian parliament via Facebook.
The Jordanian parliament approves a bill to ban the import of natural gas from Israel, Jan. 19, 2020. Source: Jordanian parliament via Facebook.

Dozens of Jordanian parliamentarians on Sunday issued a statement condemning Britain’s plan to designate Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organization.

While Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States, Canada, Japan, the European Union and Egypt, most European countries separate its political leadership from its terrorist activities and define only its “military wing” as a terrorist group.

Last week, however, Britain announced plans to outlaw Hamas as a whole.

As expected, Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups condemned the decision, and on Sunday they were joined by 75 out of 130 Jordanian MPs, who slammed the decision as “an act of aggression against the Palestinian people and the Arab nation.”

The British decision, the statement said, “Rewards the Zionist occupation that kills Palestinian civilians ... and imposes a siege on the citizens of Gaza.”

“We call on the British government to reverse the move that supports the aggression and repression that Israel practices,” the statement concluded.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Hamas
EXPLORE JNS
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin