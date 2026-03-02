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News   Israel News

Lapid meets Netanyahu, vows support for war

The opposition leader said he had assured the Israeli premier of his “full backing” for “Operation Roaring Lion.”

Mar. 2, 2026
JNS Staff

Lapid meets Netanyahu, vows support for war

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Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid Party) visits the Beit Shemesh site where an Iranian ballistic missile killed nine Israelis, March 2, 2026. Credit: Yair Lapid/X
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid Party) visits the Beit Shemesh site where an Iranian ballistic missile killed nine Israelis, March 2, 2026. Credit: Yair Lapid/X

“All of Israel is united behind the operation” against the Iranian regime, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid reiterated following a security briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

Lapid, visiting the site in Beit Shemesh where nine Israelis were killed by an Iranian missile the previous day, said he had assured the premier of his “full backing for continuing the operation” during the meeting.

“Images like the ones we’re seeing in Beit Shemesh are heartbreaking and unforgivable,” stated the leader of the opposition Yesh Atid Party.

Lapid on Saturday already conveyed a message of national unity, saying that “in moments like these we stand together—and we win together.”

Addressing the war against the Islamic Republic, he tweeted in English: “The people of Israel are strong. The IDF and the Air Force are strong,” adding, “The strongest power in the world stands with us,” referencing the United States.

“There is no coalition and no opposition, only one people and one IDF, with all of us behind them,” Lapid wrote.

Iran Politics and Knesset Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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