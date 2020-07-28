Lebanese premier calls for caution, accuses Israel of ‘dangerous military escalation’

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Tuesday accused Israel of violating Lebanese sovereignty with a “dangerous military escalation” along the Israeli-Lebanese border, a day after the Israeli military thwarted an cross-border attack by Lebanese Shi’ite terrorist group Hezbollah.

“I call for caution in [the] coming days because I fear the situation will deteriorate in light of heightened tensions on our border,” said Diab on Twitter, adding that Israel was trying to “change the rules of engagement.”

On Monday evening, hours after the incident, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a special press conference at which they made it clear that Israel would act swiftly in response to belligerent actions.

“Israel will continue to take action against Iran’s efforts to entrench militarily in our region,” Netanyahu said, adding that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was setting Lebanon on fire.

The prime minister added that Hezbollah and Lebanon would “bear full responsibility” for Sunday’s attack and any other attack against Israel launched from within Lebanese borders.

Lilach Shoval and Ariel Kahana contributed to this report.

This is an edited version of an article that first appeared in Israel Hayom.