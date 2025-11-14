Merkel tours Oct. 7 sites during Israel trip

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel was in Israel this week for a visit that included Oct. 7, 2023, massacre sites, academic honors and scientific institution tours.

Merkel, who was one of Israel’s most important allies in Europe during her long tenure spanning four terms from 2005 to 2021, toured the Nova Music Festival site on Wednesday with Gail Shoresh from the Dvora Forum that promotes women’s equality.

She received explanations about sexual atrocities committed by Hamas some two years ago during the massive attack on the Gaza border communities, with German Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seibert sharing her visit on social media.

“Oct 7 revisited: Angela Merkel met Gail Shoresh at the Nova site who explained about sexual violence on that terrible day,” Seibert wrote.

Nahal Oz resident Amir Tibon shared with Merkel his unique ordeal, retelling the story of how he managed to survive after terrorists invaded his kibbutz and started slaughtering and kidnapping residents.

During her visit, the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot conferred an honorary degree upon Merkel, who delivered remarks praising Israeli and German scientists as the first to construct new bridges between the two peoples following the Holocaust, the German ambassador wrote.

“Dr. Merkel is a steadfast supporter of Israel and a powerful advocate for Holocaust education and remembrance. Under her leadership, Germany significantly deepened its bilateral relations with Israel, expanding military aid and partnerships in defense, technology and scientific research,” the Weizmann Institute said. “In 2008, she became the first German Chancellor to address the Knesset, declaring her commitment to Israel’s security and the fight against antisemitism.”

Speaking amid worldwide anti-scientific tendencies, the former chancellor advocated for science-based politics during the ceremony, Seibert noted.

The Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa received a visit from Merkel as well, with the German ambassador describing world-class science flourishing through diversity and international cooperation at the institution.

The former chancellor appeared firmly in her element, exploring “attosekundenschnelle Rastertunnelmikroskopie” during the tour, according to Seibert’s social media posts.

The term, meaning “attosecond-speed scanning tunneling microscopy,” refers to advanced scientific techniques that use a scanning tunneling microscope to observe physical phenomena at an extremely fast, attosecond timescale. An attosecond is one quintillionth of a second.

This article was originally published in Israel Hayom.