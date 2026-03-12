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Millions in emergency aid to go to Beit Shemesh, Beersheva amid Iran war

The two cities were defined as “priority assistance targets” after meeting the criteria established following direct strikes in populated areas.

Mar. 12, 2026

Millions in emergency aid to go to Beit Shemesh, Beersheva amid Iran war

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Special Budget for Beit Shemesh, Beersheva Residents Hit Hard by Iran War
The board of directors of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund approved millions in aid for residents of Beit Shemesh and Beersheva amid the Israeli military “Operation Roaring Lion,” March 2026. Photo by Noa Azar/KKL-JNF.

The board of directors of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) approved special emergency assistance for local authorities affected during “Operation Roaring Lion.”

As part of the decision, budgets will be allocated to assist the residents of Beit Shemesh and Beersheva in coping with the repercussions of the ongoing conflict, strengthening protective infrastructure, providing respite activities and assisting residents who were affected.

The two cities were defined as “priority assistance targets” after meeting the criteria established following direct strikes in populated areas, damage to buildings, and a significant number of residents forced to evacuate their homes during the hostilities. Each municipality was approved for a total aid budget of up to 2.5 million shekels ($800,000).

The budget will be divided into three main tracks.

The first is an emergency assistance fund of up to 800,000 NIS ($257,000) to address immediate needs on the ground, including the purchase of civilian emergency equipment and initial infrastructure repairs; a dedicated protection budget of up to 1.5 million shekels (about $480,000) for the installation of protective shelters, renovation and maintenance of public bomb shelters, and strengthening protection in public spaces; and a budget of up to 200,000 shekels ($64,000) for respite activities and initiatives aimed at strengthening resilience.

In addition, the board approved an additional budget of 1 million shekels ($322,000) to strengthen civilian and educational resilience in the affected areas and among evacuated communities.

Half of the amount is designated for educational activities in the affected municipalities and at locations housing evacuees, with the goal of providing a supportive framework for residents and children during the emergency period. The other half is designated to assist volunteer-based civilian emergency organizations operating at impact sites and supporting the management of evacuee communities.

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